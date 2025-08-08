Ongoing Operations Ensuring Unhindered Farming Activities Nationwide – DHQ

The ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations have boosted farming activities across the country, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

It was as it assured that the efforts will be sustained throughout the farming season to enhance bountiful harvests.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye gave the assurance in a statement signed on Friday, providing an update on troops’ activities across theatres.

“It is worth stating that our farmers have continued to carry out farming activities due to the efforts of our troops. This effort will be sustained throughout the farming season”, he said.

The senior officer further noted that troops, in conjunction with other security agencies, and Hybrid Forces will continue to work together in ensuring that peace and security are restored to all troubled parts of the country.

His words: “Our men have continued to demonstrate courage, resilience and more determination to dismantle terrorists’ networks, defeat banditry and all other forms of criminalities across all theatres of operations.

“They have carried out several offensive operations ranging from raids, ambushes, fighting patrols and other covert operations with resounding successes.

“The air component also carried out several air support, air recce and air interdiction missions during which several Boko Haram as well as JAS and ISWAP terrorists were eliminated and their camps destroyed.”

Meanwhile, scores of terrorists were eliminated, even as stolen crude oil and other illegally-refined products were recovered during the week.

In the North East, for instance, troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated terrorists and their logistics suppliers, recovered weapons, and also dismantled networks.

“In Operation DELTA SAFE theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over Seventy Three Million Two Hundred and Eighty Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Ten Naira

(N73,289,510.00) only.

“The breakdown indicates 63,824 litres of stolen crude oil, 11,190 litres of illegally refined DPK. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 8 crude oil cooking ovens, 14 dugout pits, 6 boats, 2 storage tanks, 12 drums and 4 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 5 vehicles. Furthermore, 9 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition and some explosives were also recovered”, Kangye added.