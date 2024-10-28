Onga Extends ‘Taste The Millions’ Promo, Rewards More Consumers

Share

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has extended its ongoing “Onga Taste the Millions” promo until the end of November 2024, according to a press release.

The statement said that the Promo has so far rewarded consumers with N100 million in cash and prizes, adding that 40 lucky winners each won N1 million; 20 winners won N500,000; 40 consumers won N100,000; 160 won N50,000; 300 won N10,000, while 916 won gas cookers and blenders.

One of the star winners during Week 5’s raffle draw, according to the statement, was Anthony Boulos from Zaria, who won the sum of N1 million.

Other winners who won N1 million and N500,000 during the draw included, Abu Damari, Kabiru Hussaini, Ibrahim Baba, Hatimu Saidu, Maryam Ibrahim, Comfort Sampson Okon and Nkechineyre Osine. Expressing his excitement, Boulos said: “I am so happy this money will go a long way.”

