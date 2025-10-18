To celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Onga, the food seasoning brand from Promasidor Nigeria Limited, has taken a culinary route to national unity with a campaign titled “One Pot, One People: The Taste of Home.” The initiative, rolled out across the country, aims to remind Nigerians that beyond regional and ethnic differences, food remains one of the most enduring symbols of shared identity.

From Miyan Kuka in the North to Ayamase in the West, Oha Soup in the East, and Jollof Rice; a national favourite; the campaign highlighted the country’s rich culinary diversity as a celebration of unity. According to Promasidor, the campaign is not just about seasoning meals but about seasoning relationships, communities, and the national spirit. “Onga believes that the same flavour that seasons our meals also seasons our togetherness.