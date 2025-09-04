OnePort 365 Hosts Freight Forwarders Week, Hosts Industry Stakeholders

OnePort 365 yesterday played host to industry leaders, stakeholders, and the media at its Lagos office during the Freight Forwarders Week — a strategic industry engagement aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in Africa’s freight ecosystem.

Key executives of the company including Head of Freight, Sales, Terence Martins; Head of Marketing Operations, Akintade Kayode; Head of Growth Marketing & Partnerships, Bunmi Balogun; and Country Director, Seyi Oluwatuyi, were on hand to engage participants, share insights, and highlight OnePort 365’s commitment to reshaping freight forwarding through technology and partnerships.

The well-attended event created a platform for open conversations on industry challenges, growth opportunities, and the future of digital logistics in Nigeria and across Africa.