September 4, 2025
OnePort 365 Hosts Freight Forwarders Week, Hosts Industry Stakeholders

OnePort 365 yesterday played host to industry leaders, stakeholders, and the media at its Lagos office during the Freight Forwarders Week — a strategic industry engagement aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in Africa’s freight ecosystem.

Key executives of the company including Head of Freight, Sales, Terence Martins; Head of Marketing Operations, Akintade Kayode; Head of Growth Marketing & Partnerships, Bunmi Balogun; and Country Director, Seyi Oluwatuyi, were on hand to engage participants, share insights, and highlight OnePort 365’s commitment to reshaping freight forwarding through technology and partnerships.

The well-attended event created a platform for open conversations on industry challenges, growth opportunities, and the future of digital logistics in Nigeria and across Africa.

