OnePipe launches payment solution to ease cash flow for MSMEs

OnePipe, a financial technology company operating in Nigeria, has launched PaywithAccount, a direct-from-account payment solution that helps businesses automate and simplify collections, reducing delays and improving cash flow predictability.

According to the firm, with the new platform, businesses can collect payments directly from customer bank accounts—securely and automatically—without the need for cards, manual reminders, or complex reconciliations.

For many Nigerian small business owners, cash flow isn’t just a challenge—it’s a constant battle. Whether its schools that are struggling with delayed tuition payments, logistics firms dealing with inconsistent driver remittances, or cooperatives managing member contributions, the process of collecting payments remains inefficient, unpredictable, and time-consuming.

A study by PwC revealed that 48% of Nigerian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have experienced delayed payments due to different reasons, with 33 per cent of affected businesses reporting severe consequences.

Traditional systems often involve manual invoicing, repeated follow-ups, and high transaction fees, leaving business owners with less time to focus on growing their operations.

Speaking at the launching of the platform, CEO of OnePipe, Ope Adeoye, said the initiative is a commitment to empowering Nigerian businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but too many struggle simply because getting paid is a challenge. We believe financial technology should remove obstacles, not create them. PaywithAccount helps businesses worry less about collections so they can focus on what truly matters—growth, innovation, and serving their customers.

“With PaywithAccount, small businesses across Nigeria can now eliminate the stress of late payments, automate their collections, and take full control of their financial future.

“For entrepreneurs across Nigeria, the ability to receive payments on time means the difference between survival and growth,” he said.

Also speaking about the new platform, the Executive Director of Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems PLC (NIBSS), Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, said: “At NIBSS, our core vision is to empower the financial ecosystem to innovate within the framework of interoperability, ease of connectivity, collaboration, and cost-optimization.

“PaywithAccount is another heartening example of what happens when industry players leverage these guardrails to enhance the overall quality of our nation’s digital payment system.”

“As a school owner, I want to focus on my students, not spend hours tracking unpaid fees,” said Mrs. Olumide Ashade, Founder of King’s Court School in Lagos.

She added: “Many of our parents pay in installments, but managing these payments manually has been stressful. A solution like PaywithAccount means we can offer flexibility to parents while keeping our finances in order.”

