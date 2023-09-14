OnePipe Empowers Nigeria’s Informal Sector via ‘The Growth Lab’

OnePipe, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has concluded “The Growth Lab,” an educational platform specifically curated for Nigeria’s retailers and distributors in the informal sector. The event was a pivotal part of its vision and mission, underlining the company’s commitment to the democratisation of financial technology and support for grassroots businesses in Nigeria.

“The Growth Lab was crafted with the intent of supporting the core of Nigeria’s economy – the informal sector, by providing them with action- able financial tools to foster growth and sustainability. “This initiative is a clear indication of our unwavering commitment to promoting financial inclusion, economic advancement, and individual wealth within Nigeria’s expensive, yet overlooked informal economy,” Head of Operations at OnePipe, Yvonne-Faith Elaigwu, said.

The CEO, Seams and Stitches Limited, Yemi Chukwurah, who noted that the informal economy in Nigeria, which accounts for approximately 65 percent of the country’s GDP, houses millions of retailers and distributors, said: “With the right financial tools, these entrepreneurs have the potential to transform their businesses.

‘The Growth Lab’ showcased this potential.” One notable tool, GrowTrade, was prominently featured during ‘The Growth Lab’, which is a cutting-edge platform devised to assist distributors and retailers in enhancing their businesses. “The Growth Lab event symbolises a platform, a declaration, and a pledge.

We, at OnePipe, recognise the latent potential of our retailers and distributors. The Growth Lab was conceptualised to harness this potential, propelling growth, enhancing efficiency, and edging us closer to our envisioned future – a Nigeria where financial freedom is accessible to all,” the Head of Growth and Marketing at On- ePipe, Abang Emenyi stated.