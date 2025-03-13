One Year: Otuaro Recommits To Sustainable Peace, Security In N’Delta

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty P r o g r a m m e (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring sustainable peace and security in the Niger Delta for the advancement of economic empowerment and human capital development in the region.

He stated this when a delegation of the Niger Delta Peace and Stability Forum, led by Godfrey Pondi, who is also a security expert and Group General Manager of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Other members of the delegation included Chief Benjamin Ekeremo, Chief Otegha Ayebi, Mr Benaebi Adowei, Mr Seiyefa Ekpemupolo, Mr Peter Uduboh, Mr Abisco Darling, Mr Super Layefa Kamboh.

Otuaro clarified that the PAP has moved beyond payment of monthly stipends to the ex-agitators, which was transitional, and now firmly focused on the implementation of the reintegration and rehabilitation phase of the programme’s mandate.

He said: “We have done and achieved a lot, especially in the areas of national security, stability and human development, because those are the key areas of this programme.

“Most times some of our people confuse this our programme; they think that this whole programme is all about stipends. The programme goes beyond that. Stipend is just an allowance.”

