One-Year Memorial For AFRIMA Boss Wife, Modupe Dada, Holds On Sunday

It feels just like yesterday, yet 355 days have passed since the peaceful transition of Mrs Modupe Temitope Dada, beloved wife of Mr Mike Dada, President and Executive Producer of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

A one-year memorial service in her honour will be held on Sunday, October 19, at Grace Assembly Church, Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos, from 12noon to 1p.m.

The event will be a day of reflection, worship, and gratitude, bringing together family, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the life and legacy of a woman fondly remembered as “kindness personified.”

The memorial will capture the bittersweet emotions of loved ones still coming to terms with the loss of a remarkable woman whose warmth, kindness, grace, and quiet strength touched many lives.

In an invitation shared with friends and associates, Mr Dada, who also serves as Managing Director of PRM Africa Marketing and Communications, expressed deep appreciation for the outpouring of love and support his family has received over the past year.