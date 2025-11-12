One Year In Office: We’re Focusing On Restoring Trust, Rebuilding Edo – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has said his administration’s first year in office has been dedicated to restoring trust, rebuilding the foundations of governance, and replacing what he described as “PowerPoint governance” with practical, people-oriented leadership that transforms communities and impacts lives.

Okpehbolo, who was speaking during the celebration to mark his one year in office, disclosed that his government has so far created more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs while also launching a ₦1 billion interest-free loan scheme targeted at small business owners and traders across the state.

He revealed that his government inherited over ₦600 billion in local and foreign debts, as well as ₦180 billion owed to contractors, but noted that through prudent management and transparency under the SHINE Agenda, the administration had been able to significantly reduce the debt burden.

“Today’s celebration is not just about marking one year in office, but a testimony that God rules in the affairs of men,” the governor declared.

“When I assumed office a year ago, I met a state weighed down by rot, debt, insecurity, and distrust. But with determination, prayer, and teamwork, we have begun to restore hope, rebuild institutions, and renew confidence in government,” he added.

On security, Okpebholo recounted that the state was almost a “war zone” at the time he took office, plagued by cult killings, kidnappings, armed robbery, and cybercrime.

“In 2024 alone, over 300 cult-related killings were recorded. We acted decisively, repealed the weak anti-cultism law, passed a stronger one, supplied 60 Hilux vans and 400 motorcycles to security agencies, and recruited and trained 2,500 officers into the Edo State Security Corps.

“These measures have drastically reduced insecurity. Let it be known: Edo will no longer be a safe place for criminals,” he stated.

Turning to the health sector, the governor said his administration met a system in near collapse, with hospitals lacking basic drugs and demotivated personnel. “We have begun rebuilding from the ground up.

“We are constructing new Primary Health Centres in 18 wards, providing diagnostic machines across local governments, and building a new 100-bed Specialist Hospital in Udomi, Edo Central,” he said.

On infrastructure, Okpebholo said his government inherited deplorable road conditions and neglected communities. “Within one year, we have awarded 28 new road projects totalling 255 kilometres. For the first time in Edo’s history, we are constructing two flyovers, at Ramat Park and Adesuwa-Sapele Road,” he disclosed.

Addressing the agricultural sector, the governor said his administration responded swiftly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for states to invest in agriculture as a way of tackling food insecurity.

“We took that counsel seriously, raising the agriculture budget from ₦4.5 billion to ₦57 billion. Today, over 400 hectares of farmland have been cultivated, and harvesting has begun. This is Renewed Hope in Action, and money budgeted for agriculture no longer ends up in private pockets,” he stated.

On education, the governor said his team met most schools in a state of decay, with children learning in poor conditions. “We immediately began school renovations and teacher recruitment.

‘Today, 5,000 teachers have been permanently employed, and 63 schools have been upgraded to modern standards. We also increased Ambrose Alli University’s subvention from ₦41 million to ₦500 million monthly,” he revealed.

Speaking on governance and institutional reforms, Okpebholo noted that his administration has restored inter-governmental relations by swearing in three judges who had been previously sidelined, re-establishing the Customary Court, and strengthening traditional institutions.

Governor Okpebholo expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership, guidance, and support, acknowledging that much of the progress recorded in the past year would not have been possible without him.

He also appreciated members of his cabinet, political appointees, party leaders, traditional rulers, and the people of Edo State for their loyalty, patience, and prayers.

“To our youths, this is your time. A New Edo Has Risen, and we will continue to create opportunities that secure your future. Together, let us keep shining the light of progress until every community in Edo feels the touch of Practical Governance,” the governor said.

In his goodwill message, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, congratulated Governor Okpebholo on his achievements, saying, “We are proud of you, we congratulate the people of Edo State.”

Also speaking, former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, commended the harmony between the Executive and the State House of Assembly, which he said made the administration’s accomplishments possible.

He praised Okpebholo for giving “practical evidence” to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through his ongoing projects, particularly the flyover bridges, which he noted would have a significant economic impact on the state.