One-Year Anniversary: We Surpassed Our Targets On Good Governance Deliverables – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared that his administration surpassed the annual good governance target it set while assuming office on November 27, 2022.

The Governor made this assertion according to his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a special interview granted to some journalists before embarking on a working vacation.

“When I assumed office, we had benchmarks and deliverables according to each sector. Our team sets milestones to achieve in health, education, infrastructures, ICT, agriculture, youth, and women among others. I looked back and I can tell you we performed beyond our plans.

The opposition APC is still nursing the wound of their electoral defeat. So the party is ashamed to see the positive changes we are recording in the state. Our achievements are there for all to see.

“In the road sector, we reconstructed a total of 90 kilometers of roads with another 45 kilometers ongoing. We completed key intercity roads like the Ikirun-Osogbo road while Iwo-Osogbo is ongoing. We completely rehabilitated 31 schools with another 31 in the pipeline. We built 332 water projects while major water works at Iwo, Ede, Osogbo, and Eko ende are under rehabilitation.

“We focused on the health sector through Imole medical outreach which provides immediate surgeries with over 50 000 beneficiaries so far. We address the welfare needs of doctors and we have selected 345 health centers in the state for complete rehabilitation.

“In science and technology, we introduced a digital economy agenda with new ICT and tech innovations policies. We developed a bill to domesticate the Nigeria Startup Act and launched programmes to deepen internet penetration of the state through broadband fiber optic projects.

“I reformed the public service by ensuring professionalism. I launched a phased payment of inherited pension and half salary debt. I just enrolled all pensioners in the health insurance scheme. We have done a lot in just under one year.

“I am repositioning the tourism sector into a tourism and cultural industry. A lot of work is ongoing into raising the sector as a major revenue source for Osun state.

“In my advocacy for positive change, I’ve emphasized the power of entertainment. Our administration is actively creating an environment for the thriving of our creatives.

“The sports sector is undergoing major reform. We are setting up a sports commission and expanding into other games beyond football. In agriculture, we are working on the establishment of agricultural processing zones as well as further support for the mechanization of farming in the state.

“And of course, we have restored the local government system with elections to hold in a year or so. Grassroots government is now ongoing.

“For the mining sector, like I recently stated, we are recording an increase in revenue generation. Accumulated service charges on our licenses have been cleared. We are at the tail end of upgrading our exploration leases to mining leases.

“We are now operating an environmentally friendly operation. EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) and EMP ( Environmental management plan) is now a must before mining operation”, the Governor noted in the interview.

While thanking the people of Osun state for their support and prayers, Governor Adeleke assured them of his steadfast commitment to deliver on his five-point agenda, adding “Osun is on the path of sustainable growth and development.