One Year After, NSC Enumerates Achievements

After spending one year in the office after the return of the National Sports Commission by President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman and the Director General of the commission, Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade, have both enumerated the remarkable achievements of the commission.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press, National Sports Commission, Dr. (Mrs.) Kehinde Ajayi, the NSC has continued to execute President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision for the sports sector, resulting in a commendable transformation across various sports disciplines. According to the statement, one of the commissions’ landmark achievements is the ‘’Athletes first’’ objective, which reinvigorated the legacy policy establishing the Elite and Podium Board. This initiative ended years of embarrassment that Nigeria often faced during major inter- national competitions.

“The Board ensures that athletes receive training grants well ahead of competitions, to aid better preparations,” the statement read. “Just like their counterparts around the world, many of Nigeria’s top athletes are already benefiting from these grants in different categories across various sports.

“To further drive the “Athletes First” initiative, the NSC also established the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) policy, which now serves as the 38th “state” at the National Sports Festival. “Under IJA, the most promising young athletes in the country come together under the umbrella of IJA to complete as the 38th state during the Festival. Earlier this year, the IJA contingent made its debut at the Gateway Games in Ogun State, yielding instant success as several junior athletes won medals and garnered necessary exposure at the national level.

“The leadership of the NSC is restoring the confidence of private investors in sports, as its robust public-private partnership model has attracted over 50bn into Nigeria’s sports economy”