One Year After, Mounting Obstacles Deny Students Access To Education Loan (2)

In this concluding part on NELFUND, one year after its creation, REGINA OTOKPA highlights some of the teething problems affecting the Fund and experiences of some students who have both succeeded and failed in accessing the loan, among other issues

Describing the scheme as a game changing event for tertiary institutions in the country, the Vice Chancellor, Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), Professor Koli, expressed delight with no-interest loan scheme.

“It’s a time that a nation like Nigeria that claims to be the giant of Africa should start this. In the Western world, most of us are exposed, but also in the Western world, these loans are a given,’’ he said.

Adding, “I’m glad they started. But they should also make it accessible. The Southeasterners need to be conscious of this. We’re mostly businessmen. We need to know that these loans are our national cake.”

ASUU, others’ positions

But a Professor in the University of Uyo, who declined to be mentioned, thinks differently. He perceived and interpreted the student loan as, “another political jamboree or gimmick, a ploy.”

Giving clarity to his perception of the loan, he said, “I speak as a person who benefited from Akwa Ibom State Government Scholarship.

“In my first year in the University, then University of Cross River State, that later metamorphosed into University of Uyo, I finished my first year, and I didn’t know where to get money to continue my agricultural science degree programme.

But as God will have it, Akwa Ibom State Government granted me a scholarship of N900 per session. N900 Naira per session.

‘‘With the scholarship of N900, my entire school fee was N400, and then the N500 was for my other expenses and survival in school.

Today, I am eternally grateful to the then government of Akwa Ibom State that made me to enjoy such a scholarship without lobbying, without knowing anybody on the scholarship board, but on the merit of my academic performance and CGPA, ‘‘Once you go below 3.0 CGPA you will lose the scholarship and that made me to bend down and study extra hard and maintain the scholarship till I graduated.

If I didn’t have that scholarship, I don’t know what I would have done to be a graduate. ‘‘If that N900 per session has brought a Professor of global record, then investing in the education of the youth of this country is not something anybody should use and do political gimmick.

‘‘It should be a deliberate and intentional act because it is an investment for the future.” The Professor argued that rather than dwell so much on the loan, government should invest in upgrading the facilities in the tertiary education sector to meet global standards.

This is as he noted, “We are not funding university education. If you come to some universities in Nigeria, even the white board for writing notes for students while lecturing, common ceiling fans, adequate chairs and other relevant materials doesn’t exist.

‘‘Whereas, if you go to Ethiopia, the country that Nigeria classify as poor and wretched, you will be amazed to see on the wall of a university classroom, six boards for lecturers to write on all carrying projectors.

You see big screen televisions playing recorded lectures. All these I saw when I was teaching in Ethiopia as far back 2006.”

Towing same line of thought, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has continued to express its displeasure with the loans, which they have insisted are not helpful to the students, parents and guardians.

The lecturers are also worried that monies meant for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for infrastructural, research and manpower development amongst other critical areas in tertiary institutions, were being diverted and given to students as education loans.

President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna, who expressed dissatisfaction with the loan scheme, had expected government to have given students scholarships and grants instead of loans.

Not mincing words, he observed that the government was obsessed with the loan scheme, to the detriment of other critical segments of the sector begging for attention.

NELFUND according to him, was yet to make a tangible mark such as driving high enrollment figures in public tertiary institutions since it commenced operations a year ago.

He said: “The TETFund resources that should solely be channeled into this process are under threat of diversion and misapplication by the government agents.

The diversion of TETFund money into NELFUND is a graphic example. “We are not very happy about it and ASUU has made its position clear. They can offer scholarships and grants to students, why loans? We don’t think it’s helpful to give them loans we think they should convert it to scholarships and grants.”

“All they talk about now is NELFUND, everything is NELFUND. So, for the Tinubu government, NELFUND is education and we think that it is much more than that, it is broader than that.

“There are governance issues in our universities, there are issues of funding, there are issues regarding our autonomy that they have not addressed and all these things improve research base of our universities if all these things are in place.

‘‘Research is still where it is, how are they going to say they’ve succeeded? Is it that they have reached more people through education? Certainly not.

NELFUND has not provided us with evidence that because of NELFUND, there are more students now going to the university. That hasn’t happened.”

Students’ attitude

Some skeptics believe that the low loan enrollment drive in some parts of the country, especially the South Eastern part, was as a result of marginalisation.

At a recent stakeholders’ meeting between NELFUND management and key figures in Enugu State, the Fund was openly accused of favouring other regions with the loan scheme, however, findings by this reporter has shown that the behaviour and attitude of a good number of the loan applicants is behind the low enrollment figures.

Laziness, ignorance, pride, bandwagon effect, lack of attention to detail and lack of interest are denying so many applicants the opportunity to benefit from the no-interest education loan and stipends, to ease their tertiary education journey financially.

Bayo Jannamake, a 200-level student of University of Abuja, does not mind spending the whole of his day reading comments on NELFUND’s official X handle. Yet he has never applied for the loan.

According to him, ‘‘the whole process looks cumbersome, besides, I’m not a fan of loans. My elder siblings and mum are suffering from NIRSAL loan that they told them was a grant initially.

“I don’t want to hear a different story tomorrow and become enslaved to the government, spending all my life savings on offsetting one loan and accumulated interest. Nigerian government cannot be trusted, they lack sincerity, consistency.’’

Unlike Bayo whose only delight is to peep at NELFUND’s X handle, many others actually initiated the application process but either completed it due to inputting the wrong details or failed to adhere to instructions.

This has denied so many students the opportunity to benefit from the loan scheme.

For instance, early last month, this reporter’s findings showed that out of 3, 000 students whose loans were ready to be disbursed, about 40,000 received a bulk sms and mails from NELFUND to update their profiles, however, only about 5,000 representing about 13 per cent followed through the simple request of going back to effect the corrections or address the issue stated in the message received.

This worries the Fund because the majority who failed to do so for whatever reason, will be unable to benefit from the loan.

A careful study of comments on the social media space has shown that a good number of loan applicants do not know they can monitor their loan status on their profile once it is created.

According to the Fund, there is a tracking number which takes an applicant directly to his or her profile once inputted on the system.

Also, notifications are sent via text messages and mail every step of the application process notifying the student the level he or she is; verification, application pending, successful or disbursement.

These issues and many more, especially getting the buy in of state governments, heads of institutions, religious leaders, opinion leaders and the students themselves are reasons why the NELFUND team has been embarking on sensitisation campaigns across the country, however, there is yet to be a meaningful increase.

Other factors possibly responsible for this could be the pride of some parents and students, who do not want to be known as haven subscribed and gotten the loan.

They perceive themselves as big wigs who are capable of offsetting their bills and view the loan as a shameful act they shouldn’t be seen indulging in.

But also, there are thousands of wrongful application processes either by the institution or individuals, including submission of students’ data without stating their institutional fees, submission of incorrect information, such as wrong account numbers, failure to meet eligibility requirements, input of a third party phone number, wrong account details or email address, submission of fake documents, unsynchronized data in respect of JAMB, NIN and BVN.

For instance, the data submitted by JAMB must be the same with the applicants’ NIN or BVN.

Abuse

Set up for the right reasons to make education accessible with a flexible payment, especially for struggling families, some students are beginning to abuse the loan scheme by devising dubious means of cashing out at the expense of their integrity, honesty and transparency to their parents and conscience.

So many parents who have been questioning and criticising the authenticity of the figures of beneficiaries displayed and amount disbursed by NELFUND, are not aware that their children and wards are already beneficiaries of the loan scheme.

One of such parents, Mrs Kanyisola Adeyemi, who said, “my children did not get it, I have asked so many people but I haven’t been able to see anyone who has gotten the NELFUND loan,” but later found out that her second child was indeed a beneficiary but lied about it.

“He used to tell me his progress up on till when his application was pending, but he kept saying NELFUND was yet to approve his application, it was still pending.

Honestly, I lost faith in the scheme until I recently found out my son had been lying to me the whole time,” the pained mother of three said. Ijeoma Okorie is a beneficiary of the loan scheme.

She is one of the thousands of students whose institutional fees has been paid and consistently receiving her monthly N20, 000 stipends from NELFUND, however, her father, a trader in Ikpayongo, a town in Benue State, is always at loggerheads with his wife, a roadside tailor, residing in Makurdi, with four other children, over the excessive and consistent demands from Ijeoma.

Her family still struggles to fend for her upkeep, school fees and alleged monthly departmental charges, and also cater for the remaining children. Mr Ameer Yekken has nothing good to say about NELFUND.

His anger is that his son, a student of University of Abuja, was blocked from applying on the NELFUND portal for too many applications occasioned by internet glitch.

However, he later disclosed that his son had been lying about his application, all thanks to an altercation with his son’s female friend, who mistakenly exposed the secret to another family member.

Donald Greg (not real name) is a NELFUND beneficiary whose parents are still paying his fees, sending him between N20, 000 and N50, 000 every month for his upkeep and other alleged school expenses depending on his personal needs.

A student of University of Abuja, he boasts to friends and strangers, how he has more money to throw around and living lavishly.

He simply told his parents his application was not successful Findings have also shown that some students are conniving with corrupt officials to get a refund of their fees when their loan application from NELFUND pulls through and is disbursed, without informing or returning the collected sum to their parents.

But of course, the corrupt officials have a percentage cut. One worrisome trend in some institutions is the refusal to refund fees paid out of pocket by students, even after NELFUND’s disbursement on behalf of the students.

While some informed the students with a promise to use the second fees to offset the next semester’s fees.

Harrison Ogunleye, a student of University of Lagos, who described institutions indulging in such act, including his institution, as, “deceptive and corrupt,” noted that “what happens when NELFUND still pays for the next semester’s fees?

I think its greed; the school management does not want to part with any money collected. Trust me, if this is allowed, they will eventually come up with something just to ensure that don’t get paid back.

Don’t forget this is Nigeria.” To nip this development in the bud, the management of NELFUND has asked such institutions to refund students who paid their fees before receiving their loan disbursements from the Fund.

In a quick attempt to absolve the school of corrupt practices, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, through the Dean of Student Affairs Prof. Musa Obalola, confirmed that many refunds have been made with an assurance to payback the remaining students once accurate bank details were provided.

According to the VC, the mismatch between NELFUND’s disbursement schedule and the university’s academic calendar led to payment confusion to which students were asked to pay their fees Uncomfortable with the development, the management of NELFUND speaking through the Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, reminded beneficiary institutions not to bar students from academic activities due to unpaid fees once their loan application has been verified.

The reminder aligns with a previous promise by the Fund to deal with institutions that go contrary to the terms and conditions in respect of payment on behalf of students.

It said while the fund lacks the statutory power to suspend, remove or expel erring heads of institutions, any traced illegality will be reported and dealt with administratively by the Minister of Education.

Sawyerr has always harped on the commitment of the Fund to pay all registration charges that will admit students into classes for lectures, tutorials, and exams among others.

‘‘The commitment of NELFUND is to pay all their registration charges. Our instruction is that once they have paid their institutional charges, they must have access, I repeat, they must have access to education, lectures, classes, tutorials and examination seminars, examinations, field trips,’’ he said.

Adding, “We paid the whole amount, we don’t want the students to put their hands in their pockets and bring out money, and we do not want students to pay because the school told them they haven’t received any money when they already have.

“That’s going to be a serious matter and will be attended to administratively. And if anything illegal is going on, they will be death with as criminal offences if schools are asking students to pay when we already have paid.

“This is not an issue of refund. There are certain instances when we’ve made payments to schools after the students have actually paid because we started payment mid- cycle, but anybody who pays to the school after the school has received money from NELFUND is committing a crime.

“We don’t have the power to sanction- we can’t suspend, remove or expel, but if we find anything, we have to take it to the minister and if it’s criminal in nature, we have to escalate it to the agencies that will ensure that economic crimes and practices are not being committed.

“We can’t also punish the students for refusing to pay for next session in the name of sanctioning the school. So we are threading with caution.

Institutions that are erring are the ones that will face the music, and the minister is determined that this programme by President Bola Tinubu is not sabotaged by selfish interest.”

The Fund has also consistently warned institutions that hoarding information about the payment of student loan from the beneficiaries is a crime.

“School management must appreciate and understand if you receive money on Monday, the student must really value on Tuesday. Students should not wait one week, month or one year before they are told that they can attend classes.

‘‘And the students must not be charged a naira extra because the commitment on NELFUND is to pay all the institutional charges. We don’t want the students to have to pay because the institutions told them we have not paid when we have.”

Corruption allegations

Few months ago, NELFUND had its fair share of corruption allegations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with initial claims of unaccounted N71.2 billion out of the N100 billion disbursed at the time.

The anti-graft agency launched an investigation into NELFUND after reports of potential discrepancies in the disbursement of only N28.8 billion was reportedly disbursed to students, however, in a sudden twist, the ICPC retracted the allegation, acknowledging an error in its initial report while clarifying no established case of discrepancies was found in the administration of the student loan scheme.

Confident in the Fund’s commitment to accountability and transparency, Sawyerr de – nied any fund diversion, stating “no money is missing, no money has been stolen.’’

The coast is still not clear for NELFUND as another allegation hangs in the air; 51 vice-chancellors are under probe following a report by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), alleging collusion between certain tertiary institutions and financial institutions to delay, divert, or conceal disbursement of student loans.

This is a worrisome trend that caught the attention of the House of Representatives. Appalled by the ugly development, the House mandated the House Committees on Student Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing; Banking and Other Ancillary Institutions; Anti-Corruption; University Education to investigate the allegation.

Describing the act as a gross violation of public trust and a breach of the Student Loans Act, 2024, the lawmakers urged NELFUND to report to relevant authorities and sanction any institution found in violation of the Act or Guidelines, implement advanced IT solutions to enhance verification and streamline processes within the system.

The House further mandated all tertiary institutions to immediately refund students who paid their tuition fees before their NELFUND loan disbursement.

But an education expert who declined mention on print has criticised anti-graft agencies of chasing shadows when they can see corrupt politicians and public officers stealing billions right before them in broad day light.

According to him, there was need to educate the agencies that even though NELFUND was paying the fees of students directly into the institutions account, the monies should not be expected to remain in the accounts, “It’s laughable to think that ICPC will be expecting to see the amount NELFUND has disbursed to school sitting in the account.

It is their money whether paid by NELFUND or the students and whatever the institutions decide to do with the money is nobody’s business, they can do whatever they desire with it. They have an institution to run for Pete’s sake,’’ he said.

Seeds of greed

Sadly, another challenge is that some tertiary institutions are not just allegedly uploading inflated school fees on the NELFUND portal, but schools are increasing institutional fees forgetting the funds from NELFUND is a loan to be repaid by the students beginning.

Only recently, the Kano State government categorically tied the recent hike in the registration fees of Northwest University, Kano, from N17,000 to N57, 00, to the institution’s adoption of the student loan scheme driven by the federal government through NELFUND. Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Higher Education, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo insisted that students are not being asked to pay the new fees out of pocket, saying.

“The University is not demanding payment from students. What is required is proof of enrollment in the NELFUND programme, which will channel funds directly to the school.”

According to him, other institutions have significantly benefited from the initiative due to high student participation “For instance, Bayero University, Kano, received over N900 million, while Northwest University received only N4 million, some universities in other parts of the country received over N1 billion.

He argued increased funds would enable Northwest University to increase admissions, introduce more academic programs, and improve infrastructure.

“This disparity prompted us to revise the fee structure to motivate students to enroll in NELFUND. This way, the university will receive more funding, and students will benefit from monthly stipends.

As a responsible government, we must ensure that our students are supported to access this opportunity. Ignoring it would mean neglecting our duty to their future,” he added.