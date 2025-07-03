One Year After, Mounting Obstacles Deny Students Access To Education Loan (1)

In the last one year, NELFUND has combed Nigeria in an effort to increase students’ enrollment in its loan scheme, with repayment commencing two years after meaningful employment, post-NYSC; however, the number of students enrollment is considered to be abysmally low, REGINA OTOKPA digs into the scheme, unearthing mounting obstacles

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) recently marked one year since the launch of its student loan portal on May 24, 2024, with a mandate to expand access to tertiary education by addressing the financial challenges making it impossible for some students to attain higher education in the country.

It aimed to widen the net and opportunities for more student enrolment in tertiary institutions by providing them with interest free loans all through the duration of their tertiary education alongside monthly stipends, payable two years after completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) when they have a job.

Backround

Managing Director/CEO of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, has declared that in 12 months, the sum of N56.85 billion was disbursed to cover tuition fees and provide upkeep allowances for over 550,000 students out of the 600,000 registered student loan applications.

A glance at the NELFUND portal has shown that as of the last update on June 5, 2025, out of 617,860 registrations on the NELFUND portal, 576, 829 students have applied for student loans.

Of this figure, there are 298,124 loan beneficiaries drawn from 198 institution beneficiaries, The dashboard further showed that as of May 23, 2025, the total amount of loan disbursed was N59,878,283,149,00 billion.

A breakdown showed that the sum of N30, 179,263,149.20 billion has been paid as institutional fees, while the sum of N26, 699,020,000.00 billion has been paid as upkeep allowance.

Excited with the achievements recorded in the span of one year, the Fund notes that it demonstrates the power of purposeful policy backed by strong execution, as it states that the student loan programme has brought relief to families, restored hope to students, and created a pathway for academic and professional success across Nigeria.

Bridge to opportunity

According to Sawyerr, NELFUND is more than a loan scheme, it’s a bridge to opportunity, equity, and national transformation.

This is as he said, ‘‘Backed by the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the NELFUND initiative has quickly become one of the most impactful student focused interventions in Nigeria’s recent history.

‘‘Through continuous collaboration with institutions, state governments, and student bodies, the Fund remains committed to deepening its reach and improving the student loan experience.

‘‘Consistently updating its operations to serve students better, the Fund introduced an automated system to ensure timely disbursement of loans and upkeep allowances.

“With the updated and automated system, there won’t be any delay in disbursement. If your institutions upload today, I am telling you this for free that within the next two weeks, all disbursement will be made.

The automated system has taken care of the issue of not approving loans early to prevent academic disruption.’’ But despite the feats that have been recorded, the Fund has continued to raise concerns over the low number of students applying for the loans.

Strategic meetings

To boost acceptability of the interest free loan by students, the Fund has been actively engaged in several strategic meetings with governors, heads of institutions, student union leaders, traditional leaders and other relevant agencies.

It has also engaged in several traditional and social media engagements. All these are aimed at not just creating more awareness on the loan itself, its benefits and how to apply for the loan, but to also disabuse their mindsets from negative impressions, secure students’ conviction on the transparency and accountability of the entire process, clear lingering doubts and clarify gray areas.

At these meetings stakeholders had the opportunity to bare their minds, made enquiries, and sought clarifications, to which they received responses from the management of the Fund.

Haven travelled to almost all states of the federation, NELFUND management has raised concerns over the low participation in the South East, compared to other regions in the country.

Low participation from South

East As a result, NELFUND in the last one year, have had to travel more to states in the East more than any other region, visiting the different public tertiary institutions, meeting the state governors and other critical players, in a bid to get many more students subscribe to the interest free loan scheme.

Sawyerr disclosed, “We have found that in the Southeast in general, there is a little bit of hesitation around this. We have visited the South much more than we visited any other parts of the country.

And the reason we’re doing that is to really allay the fears that some people have and the apprehensions that people have. “We are mindful of the fact that this country has a long history of promises made and promises not kept by various administrations.

Our determination and our principle, the President’s determination, is that every part of this country must have access to these funds, must have access to this education because his belief is that it will eliminate poverty in this country and will restore dignity to people who want to educate themselves, fend for themselves, and develop their careers.

“We’re hopeful that if we continue to talk about this scheme, people will recognise that it is a loan that is interest-free, that doesn’t compel you to pay back within a specific period of time, that doesn’t compel you to pay back a specific amount of money, but it’s only 10% of income that is remitted to the Fund every month and only if that person has a job.

A loan that compels the employer to make the payments, not the person who actually took the loan. “I think if we can continue to hammer that message that this is not a loan that seeks to be a trap or to criminalise anybody, our hope is that that continuous sensitisation will push the numbers up. We will continue to come here until we get people here to recognise what this is about.”

North ahead

Contrary to the narrative from the South East, findings by this reporter has shown that the Northern region seems to be making the most of the student loan programme, as the numbers of loan applications continues to pour in from the Northern states.

Unlike their counterparts in other regions, heads of tertiary institutions of public tertiary institutions in the North are going the extra mile as they seize every opportunity they have to ensure their students benefit from the loan scheme.

Besides submission of students’ data to the NELFUND portal, there have been instances where some heads of institutions have followed through with a visit to NELFUND headquarters to promptly address any issues that may arise affecting any student.

Some of the institutions also explore different avenues and platforms to educate and advise their students to apply for the loan.

Relief for beneficiaries

To many of the beneficiaries, the loan is a relief. It’s coming at a time when the fees and charges by tertiary institutions have increased exponentially, given current economic realities in the country, which has left many students and their families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of tertiary education in Nigeria.

Bodunde Ayomide 200 level student at the University of Ibadan, was thrown into confusion when the institution suddenly doubled its fees.

After struggling to pay N68, 000 in his first year, Ayomide was confronted with how to pay the new fees, and also make ends meet.

“For months each day I wake up all I think about is how to pay for my school fees but hope arrived in the form of NELFUND. I applied immediately when I heard about it.

My school did a good job of disseminating the information to us. While some were skeptical, I applied and got the money,” he said excitedly. Ayomide added, ‘‘the fact that I am not thinking about school fees is helping me to study well because I know NELFUND will pay. I like that we will start paying the loan after two years.

I am also happy that it is interest-free. The percentage they will be removing every month is just 10 per cent. It isn’t much.” Barbara Ekanola student of Ambrose Ali University is another excited student.

“The loan is the best thing that has happened to those of us lucky to be captured. I also got my stipends, it has helped me and the few of my friends who are also beneficiaries.

“It would have been difficult for us but with the loan everything is easy but I noticed a lot of people are not yet captured even though they said they have applied. NELFUND should help them.”

Peter Omale, student of University of Abuja, noted that he no longer worries if his parents will be able to raise and pay his fees.

As a result, he is able to focus on his studies rather than engaging in menial jobs to raise some funds for his upkeep, school materials and to assist his parents secure his fees.

“I am happy to be a beneficiary of the loan. Before now, I have to skip lectures so many times to do some menial jobs at Iddo (a community close to the school) to be able to get extra cash to fend for myself.

With the loans and stipends, I can now stay back at school, attend all my lectures and carry out my assignments.” Optimistic of a brighter future, Omale noted he is not worried about the repayment plan, “I know I will pay the loan and on time.

From the information I am getting on the NELFUND website, one can pay when you get any money. That is what I intend to do unless if things don’t pick up as I expect.”

Another student of University of Ibadan, Barakat Bolanle said the loan has relieved her parents of the burden of paying her school fees. She is also excited receiving an upkeep allowance of N20, 000 monthly to cater for her needs.

“The fee was N289, 000 and I was wondering where to get the money with the situation of the country. I am a Direct Entry student. I was happy when I was able to access the loan last year. I have applied again this year.

Advising students skeptical of signing up for the loan programme, Bolanle assured them that the loan scheme was not a scam and it was without any form of interest.

“Remember if you don’t have money, you won’t be able to concentrate on your academics. It is better for you to get a loan and repay it when you graduate.”

For Hafsah Ashirudeen, a 24-year-old student and general retailer, the loan is a blessing; it kept her business running unlike previous years when she had to dip into her business capital to pay up her fees.

“I am a Direct Entry student. My school fees, which is N283,500 was paid in full last year. I was very happy because I am a student and a business person.

If it were not for the loan, I would have used the money for my business to pay for my school fees, which would have affected the business a great deal,’’ he disclosed. “Now, I can maintain my business and still study. I sell perfume, inner wear and kitchen utensils.

NELFUND took the burden away from my heart. I am hoping I can own my own shop and the way it is going, not using my business money to pay my school fees, I am hoping that when I graduate even before I get a job, I will be able to pay before the time elapses,” she explained.

Another beneficiary, Timothy Adibu, described the student loan scheme as a great innovation. According to him, the loan has helped him in coping with his studies and business in Abuja.

What is most exciting to Adibu, who took the responsibility of sponsoring some persons to attain higher education, is the fact that many of them are beneficiaries of the loan.

“Since NELFUND took over, it has helped me a great deal. I just pay for their accommodation, and little assistance with their upkeeps. A huge burden has been taken off my shoulders,” he said.

Ezinwa Obed, a student of Enugu College of Education Technical, lamented his inability to access the loan due to the failure of his applications on the different occasions that he has applied.

However, some of his friends succeeded with their application, this is as he said, “A friend of mine was lucky to get the loan. I have been trying to get it but I haven’t succeeded yet.

Listening to the NELFUND team, I think I am committing an error. I will go back and carefully follow the procedure they have laid out and make sure I provide correct information.’’

Another student of the Enugu College of Education Technical, who simply gave her name as Rita, said she has been getting the monthly stipends from NELFUND, besides having her tuition fees of about N65, 000 paid.

Rita, however, raised concerns over delay in payment of institutional fees and monthly stipends. She urged the fund to ensure timely payments to enable successful students register their courses before the portal is closed for registration.

Calistus Nnabuife, a student of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, is positive his application will be approved. “I applied last year, unfortunately, I didn’t get it. My application is pending, so I am hopeful I will get it this year.

“A friend of mine would have dropped out of school if not for the loan. Since he lost his dad, it hasn’t been easy for his family, but thank God for the federal government and NELFUND, at least he is still in school and there is hope for a brighter future.

“I Pray I get it so I can concentrate on my studies. Every free moment I have I rush to Ogbete market to sell female slippers and easy wears. That is how I have been sustaining myself,’’ the 300 level student of Agric Engineering said.

Mixed reactions

Since the current administration came on board, majority of schools, if not all, have hiked their fees to reflect current economic realities.

This has increased the burdens of parents who hitherto, were struggling to cope with training their children in tertiary institutions.

However, while some have commended the loan initiative, which according to them, has enabled them breathe some fresh air, others are skeptical about what the future holds for repayment of the loan. Ofikwu Jonathan noted that the loan is a welcome development, saying.

“The good thing is that they won’t have to pay back immediately not until after some years when they have started working. My fear however is the sustainability of the programme.

What if a new administration comes and decides to scrap it or worse still, insist beneficiaries must pay interest on the loan? “Three of my children applied, only one has told me he got it and that he is receiving monthly stipends.

I have to say that is some sort of relief going by the high inflation and the many demands on my meagre salary.” Agba Catherine commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight to bridge the challenge of affordability, a huge gap affecting thousands of students in Nigeria’s tertiary education, forcing many to drop out of school or embrace unconventional ways to raise enough funds to complete their tertiary education.

Saying, “I must commend President Tinubu for this initiative. Despite some challenges which is normal with all organizations, paying the fees of students is a way to go if we really want to address the deficits in tertiary education.

However, the ratio of students who are accessing the loan and those who are not is something NELFUND must find a way to urgently address.” Adewole Stephen, who has three daughters, and a son, all studying in tertiary institutions in Eastern Nigeria, said none of his children have been able to benefit from the loan.

“How true is this loan? We really need to interrogate this whole thing. For me I think it is propaganda because I haven’t seen any one who is benefitting, none of my four children are benefitting yet we keep hearing billions have so far been expended on student loan,’’ he queried.

Adding, “This is looking like another form of corruption to cart away with tax payers’ money ahead of 2027. The whole thing sounds too political. I refused to be swayed. I have been asking my children if any of their friends or course mates are benefitting and they keep saying they don’t have anyone benefitting from the loan.”

Esther Ugbah, who described the student loan scheme as “national cake,’’ enjoined students to jump at the opportunity while it lasts, to get educated, clear a path of academic excellence and a great future by focusing on studies knowing fully well NELFUND has their backs, rather than roaming the streets day and night, seeking how to raise funds to remain in school.

According to her, “I wish I had such an opportunity, I might have been better for it. Nigerian youths should embrace this loan, get into school, focus and become great men and women. Nigeria is an unpredictable country, who knows, maybe the next administration might scrap without asking those who already benefitted to pay back.

“It’s a possibility because only God knows when these students are going to get a job. Those who have graduated five, six, seven years ago are still on the streets roaming searching for a job.

This might just end up as another bad debt so, I am encouraging all Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions to grab and run with this opportunity.”

Universities’ position

Meanwhile, key stakeholders in the education sector hold divergent views on the loan programme. While some welcome it as a game changer for tertiary education subsector, others view it as government’s pawn to score cheap political points.

Kingsley Okolo, super admin of IMT Enugu, described the student loan as a gain to the students, the school and the country at large. “This is very lovely. It is a game changer for Nigeria. It’s one beautiful thing that President Tinubu has done for Nigerian students,’’ he said.

Director of Academy Planning at Caritas University, Enugu, Prof. Barnaba Swanko, said the loan scheme is a programme every student in Nigeria should embrace.

Saddened that students of private universities were not captured in the loan scheme, he, however, commended the initiative to capture private institutions through the entrepreneur window.

“This is something every student should embrace. It’s not a failure. I think there’s some level of misconceptions about it but the team came from Abuja and explained everything and it’s quite explicit.

So, it’s something that we’ll go back and encourage our students to embrace and apply. It’s real,’’ he noted. “There’s still room for us to access the same fund through our skill acquisition center in the university and that’s what we’re going to explore from now,” he added.

The Head Bursar, Caritas University, Mr Michael Okere also aligned with his school’s position to embrace the vocational aspect of the loan scheme.

“It’s a gain for Nigerian students if they fully implement all that is expected but for now private institutions are ruled out except on their vocational aspect if they have established centres students that can engage in within six to eight months, Samuel Talbert also had good words for the loan scheme.

A lecturer at the Renaissance University, he noted that the institution, ‘‘is also willing to embrace the vocational aspect of the students loan.’’

Describing the scheme as a game changing event for tertiary institutions in the country, the Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), Professor Koli, expressed delight with no-interest loan scheme.

“It’s a time that a nation like Nigeria that claim to be the giant of Africa should start this. In the Western world, most of us are exposed, but also in the Western world, these loans are a given,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘I’m glad they started. But they should also make it accessible. The Southeasterners need to be conscious of this. We’re mostly businessmen. We need to know that these loans are our national cake.”