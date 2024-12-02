One Year After, Kaduna Inaugurates 25- Bed Hospital, Skill Centre In Tudun Biri

Share

One year after the military mistakenly bombed Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area, of Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has commissioned a 25-bed Primary Healthcare Centre and Skills Acquisition center in the area.

Sani also distributed 300 bags of 50kg rice, 300 bags of 50kg maize and 500 bags of 50kg NPK fertilizer to the people of the community and environs. In December, 2023, a Nigerian Army drone on the trail of bandits, erroneously bombed villagers who were gathered for their annual Maolud Nabbiy celebration.

Inaugurating the 25-Bed Primary Healthcare Centre, the Skills Acquisition Centre and comprehensive medical, surgical and opthamological care on Sunday, the governor promised the villagers who lost their loved ones that he will continue to follow up until the perpetrators of the error attack are brought to justice.

He said: “A number of activities have been lined up to mark the first year anniversary. “We shall commission a Primary Healthcare Care Clinic and Skills Acquisition Centre.

We shall also flag-off a Free, Comprehensive Medical, Surgical and Opthalmologic Care in the community. “Our administration has prioritized human capital development because it is the surest path to lifting people out of poverty.

“The Skills Acquisition Centre will equip Tudun Biri youths with the skills to be employable and to even be employers themselves.

“The Primary Healthcare Center will cater to the health needs of the people and enhance their productivity.

Share

Please follow and like us: