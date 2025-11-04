One Year After: Edo Set To Inaugurate Completed Projects –Afegbua

Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, yesterday announced plans to mark the first anniversary of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration with series of project commissioning across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Afegbua said the completed projects cut across key sectors such as healthcare, education, road reconstruction, and agriculture. Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Benin City, the commissioner disclosed that the series of events will commence on November 7 and continue until November 11.

“What we intend to do, to cut costs, is essentially to commission projects across the three senatorial districts — projects in the areas of healthcare delivery, education, road reconstruction, and agricultural interventions. “We intend to carry the media along because it’s essentially a media event.

We want you to participate and see practical governance — visible projects, not just those captured in MOUs whose locations cannot be found”, he said. Afegbua described Okpebholo as a “panel-beater” fixing a “badly accidented vehicle”.

“The Edo accidented vehicle is presently being panel-beaten by Distinguished Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State. When you have a vehicle that is badly damaged, with all the headlights off, you only require a solid panel-beater to fix it.”