One Year After, Commissioners Comfort Eno, Eulogise Late Wife’s Legacy

One year after the demise of his late wife, Patience Umo Eno, the College of Commissioners and Special Advisers serving under Governor Umo Eno‘s administration has once again urged the governor to take solace in God.

In the same vein, they acknowledged the impact of the pet project of the Governor’s late wife, the Golden Initiative for All (GIFA), on the lives of the citizens of the state.

In heartfelt condolences on the one-year memorial service of the late First Lady, to the Governor, the Commissioners, and special advisers averred that GIFA was established with a clear and compassionate mandate: to empower the vulnerable, uplift women and youth, and provide critical support in health and education.

The message endorsed by the Dean of the College, who is also the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong, recalled that the significant gains the project has recorded, through scholarships, skills acquisition programs, and healthcare initiatives, were a direct result of the thoughtful roadmap and solid foundation she meticulously set.

The message said her vision was not merely a concept but an actionable plan for community transformation, describing it as the most authentic tribute to her memory.

“It is highly commendable that through the Office of the Coordinator in the First Lady’s Office, this vision is being diligently sustained. The continued operation of GIFA ensures that her pioneering work remains a living, active force for good, directly bettering the lives of Akwa Ibom people. This is the most authentic tribute to her memory.

“One year may have passed, but the sense of loss remains profound, and our thoughts and prayers are with you, your children, and the entire family.

“Today’s memorial service is a solemn testament to a life beautifully lived—a life dedicated to love, service, and unwavering faith. She was not just a wife and mother but a pillar of strength and a vessel of God’s grace whose warmth and kindness touched countless lives across our State. Her gentle spirit and compassionate heart left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

“Your Excellency, in the face of this immense personal tragedy, we have watched you demonstrate remarkable fortitude, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the service of our State. Leading with a heavy heart is a burden few can bear, yet you have continued to steer the ship of State with clarity, purpose, and dedication.

“Your strength, anchored in your deep faith, has been an inspiration to us all. While the absence of your dear wife, your confidante and partner, by your side is a void that cannot be filled, we pray that God continues to be your comfort and strength.” It said.