One year after, Ayobo residents laud Sanwo-olu over Ishefun-Camp Davies roads

For Lagos residents in and around Ishefun and Ijon communities, like other riverine areas in Ayobo, under the Ipaja-Ayobo Local Council Development Area, the crunching impacts of the removal of petroleum subsidies are palpable and undeniable but it’s not the reason why they have to pay exorbitant fares per trip each time they move out or return into their agrarian community.

Particularly, the residents insisted that the dualisation of the Ishefun Camp Davis Road, which they say has brought socio-economic succour to all across communities, including transporters and artisans ought to have reflected in the costs of transportation.

“The governor has already made life easy with this new road. The road is now smooth and the transporters ought not to rubbish the governor’s effort,” said a man at the completed but not yet operational Ijon Jetty.

In random and separate chats with a sampled strata of the communities; a student; an artisan; a teacher; a farmer; a transporter, and a retiree. They were unanimous in averring that the commissioning of the dualised road has improved the socioeconomic conditions of dwellers. They also expressed hope of the inherent potential to morph their villages into major connectivity hubs as it is already attracting notable investments in the real estate sector.

As home-seekers who crave ease of navigation continue to leverage the completion of the road by moving into the Ishefun Ayobo area, property investors are seeing improvements in returns on their investment.

Mrs. Osobase is a retiree and a landlord along the newly dualised Camp Davies Road. She operates a grocery shop on the front of her house. She noted that house rents have increased in the area due to the increased population. Her daily sales have also gone up.

However, Bose Olaiya also sells alcoholic beverages along the newly dualised road. Her sales have increased due to the presence of more people in the neighbourhood, it, nonetheless, is accompanied by climbing rents.

“I don’t have a house and I don’t have a tenant. But the road has truly brought improvement” she concluded, adding that her shop rent has also been jerked up.

Recall, that on December 23,2022, the governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, led members of the executive of the state on a commissioning spree of transportation infrastructure in line with the state’s multimodal mobility system as embedded in his developmental agenda.

Among other infrastructures, Sanwo-Olu rehabilitated and inaugurated the Isuti Road in Igando Ishefun-Camp Davies Road, and Ijon-Liasu Ojo-Ijo Road, thereby opening the area up to increased population and socioeconomic activities with greater prospect of unprecedented environmental transformation within few years to come.

Within a year after it was opened for use, the road infrastructure has improved connectivity and solved traffic congestion in the area.

Also commissioned was a newly built T-shaped jetty in Ijon riverine community, to facilitate seamless ferry services to other boundary towns along the river channel.

As part of the state’s multimodal mobility system, at least two means of transportation loop. Either train/road, water/road, water/rail, or rail/road.

The Lagos transport model is interwoven. A ferry journey, which takes hours to complete by road, will only take seven minutes to Igbesa, an Ogun State town housing a Free Trade Zone, upon completion.

Consequently, residents of Ijon and Ishefun, primary beneficiaries of the newly inaugurated Camp Davies road, have applauded Mr. Sanwo-olu for giving the communities what they described as the first attention by any state administration after a long time.

While praising the governor, residents partly castigated transporters for fares charged by commercial tricyclists who ferry them out of their rural settlement to Megida bus stop, also in Ayobo, from where they daily connect different destinations of their desire, the people, however, concluded that the completion of the Ijon Jetty, in addition to the good road network system around the area, will suffice to transform the villages into a commercial centre and water transportation hub.

In a separate chat with New Telegraph Correspondent over the weekend, while praising the state government under Sanwo-Olu, for initiating and completing the dualisation of the only access road to the community, residents were full of praises for the state governor for the completion of over seven kilometres Camp Davies road.

Inaugurating the two-year dual carriageway was not only to facilitate the creation of a water transportation hub meant to create interconnectivity between the Ayobo axis of Alimosho and other parts of the state like Ojo, Agbara, Festac Town, and the Ogun state Free Trade Zone, in Igbesa, which takes not less than two hours by road.

It was also meant to solve mobility issues encountered daily by residents in the most populated part of the most populated Local government area in the Country.

Nnaemeka Juliet, a senior secondary student of Great Grace Private School. She appreciates the state governor for the completion of the road.

“I never knew our school wasn’t that far. Honestly, I used to think otherwise until they completed this road. I now arrive at school early enough because the new road makes my movement from home much easier and less stressful.” said Juliet

Mr. Ajagbe Mustapha is a peasant farmer who also combines with his vegetable cultivation. He doesn’t ply the Ishefun-Camp Davies dual carriageway often, but feels its impact in the rate of sales he now enjoys as a result of the increase in human population occasioned by accessibility to and fro the Ijon community.

He said: “Sometimes I wished the road ought to have been completed like three years ago.

But even as it was delayed until last year, I can confirm it has helped lives around here.”

He added that more people now come to buy his products even without him bringing them out to neighbouring market centres in more populated towns in Ayobo.

Mrs. Cecilia Hunponu, a teacher in one of the new private primary schools in the area, explained that, when her boss created the Ijon annex of the school upon completion of the roads in December last year, she was sceptical.

She feared moving into the area from Ejigbo where she taught in their headquarters. But to her consternation, it didn’t take long before students started thronging for registration.

She said the inauguration of the Ishefun to Ijon standard gauge road that brought her to the area has continued to drive home seekers to Ijon, and in a way, deepening the market for educational services.

Thirty-something-year-old Taiwo Folorunsho is a commercial tricyclist. He has plied the Camp Davies road for about 5 years, at least three years on the old glorified footpath that the road was. He explained how relieved he was that he last visited his mechanics for any major repair about 6 months ago.

“If I go to Mechanic now, it’s only to change the oil”. He said he explained that the road has saved riders from the loss to tricycle repairers to whom they dialysis each time their bikes were damaged as a result of the bad condition of the roads.

He also explained that the increase in the number of Keke Marwa’s operating in the area now is a result of the good road which has increased the population and attraction to the affected communities.