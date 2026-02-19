Nollywood actress and estranged wife of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, Annie Macaulay, has opened up about her healing journey following her separation from the music star.

Offering encouragement to women navigating similar experiences, Annie, in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealed she has been rediscovering parts of herself she had long suppressed.

The Nollywood actress described the past year as deeply challenging but ultimately transformative, noting that she remains strong despite the emotional hurdles she faced.

Speaking further, Annie recommended a book titled “The Crowded Bed & The Empty Throne,” explaining that it pushed her into honest self-reflection rather than offering surface-level motivation.

According to her, the book compelled her to confront hidden emotions and long-guarded aspects of her identity.

“Some books inspire you. This one confronts you. I didn’t just read The Crowded Bed & The Empty Throne… I met parts of myself I had been protecting for a long time.

“This book is for any woman who has ever confused love with survival. For any woman who has ever stayed too long because her heart was loyal. For any woman who has ever needed permission to choose herself without guilt,” she wrote.

New Telegraph reports that her remarks come barely a year after 2Baba publicly confirmed their separation. The veteran singer has since been romantically linked to Natasha Osawaru.

Earlier this year, Annie also reflected on what she described as her “Painful blessings,” acknowledging that although the period tested her in many ways, it has also contributed to her personal growth and resilience.