One Year After, Adeleke Moves to Govt House

One year and four months after being sworn in as Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has finally moved into the Government House, Osogbo, the governor’s official residence. Adeleke was sworn in on Sunday, November 27, 2022, and rather than moving into the Government House, he has been living in his personal residence in Ede, a neighbouring town to Osogbo.

Despite constant attacks from the opposition All Progressives Congress, Adeleke remained in his Ede residence and at times conducted business of the state there, on the basis that the Government House was under renovation. But spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement yesterday, said after the completion of the renovation, Adeleke had officially moved into the Government House.