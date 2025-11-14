One Wounded As Police, Soldiers Clash In Benue

A violent confrontation between the Police Joint Task Force and men of the Nigerian Army erupted in Naka, headquarters in Gwer West local government area of Benue State, leading to the wounding of a 23-year-old man.

New Telegraph gathered that in the course of the clash, a vehicle belonging to the Commander of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF), CSP Lyam Akegh, was severely damaged.

According to eyewitnesses, the JTF personnel were returning from an operation aimed at curbing the growing insecurity and kidnapping activities along the Makurdi-Naka-Adoka Ankpa and Naka-Agagbe roads when they were allegedly attacked by the Nigerian Army personnel posted in the area.

According to findings, the incident sparked panic in the town, with residents running helter-skelter for their lives as gunshots were fired.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that some children are still missing, while a traditional ruler, Chief Deligba Akaa, is currently sheltering a 3-year-old boy who got separated from his parents during the commotion.

The motive behind the confrontation is still unclear, but residents alleged that it may be a case of mistaken identity or a misunderstanding between the two security agencies.

As of the time of this report, there were no official statements from the two warring sides.

When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edet Udeme, said the investigation was ongoing to unravel what actually happened.

Udeme also said efforts were being made to settle the matter.