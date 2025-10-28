One Wellness, PCOS Conquerors Power Transformative Women’s Wellness Event

Guests at E.A.T. at the Table recently left Kaly Restaurant with more than a fine dining experience — it inspired a renewed vision for healing, freedom, and flourishing.

The intimate dinner, which marked the prelaunch of E.A.T. : Emotional Appetite Therapy by award winning author and women’s health advocate Seyi Amao, carried the theme “Come Hungry, Leave Whole” and blended with storytelling, science, and faith in an unforgettable evening.

“E.A.T was born out of years of walking with women who have battled body shame, hormonal Struggles and hidden hunger. “This event was to remind us that healing is not only possible; it can also be beautiful” says Seyi Amao, convener of E.A.T at the Table and founder of PCOS Conquerors.

Hosted by Deborah Oguike (aka “Debbie The Media Girl”), the evening was powered by One Wellness Clinic and PCOS Conquerors, with support from ProSkin Aesthetic Clinic, Adam Scents, Sissy Remi, Tsemaye Binitie, BB Artistry and Orange Mic. Together, these partners shaped a night that mirrored the arc of the book itself.