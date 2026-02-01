The Sokoto State Police Command has issued a stern warning to motorists, commercial drivers, tricyclists, motorcyclists, and cyclists who deliberately drive against the flow of traffic (popularly known as one-way driving) on roads across the state to desist immediately or face arrest and prosecution.

In a statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO Sokoto State Command, further stated that the Command notes with serious concern the rising incidents of traffic violations involving road users who unlawfully operate against traffic, thereby endangering their own lives, the lives of other road users, and public safety.

Driving against traffic constitutes a gross violation of traffic regulations and remains a major cause of road crashes, injuries, loss of lives, and damage to property.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Traffic Units, and Tactical Teams to intensify enforcement operations across the state and ensure the arrest and prosecution of offenders without exception.

Members of the public are advised to strictly obey traffic laws, respect road signs, and conduct themselves responsibly while using the roads.

The Command reiterates that no individual or category of road user is above the law, and anyone found violating traffic regulations will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws.

Parents, transport unions, fleet operators, and community leaders are also urged to caution their members and wards against this dangerous and unlawful practice.

The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and maintaining peace and order on all highways and streets across the state.