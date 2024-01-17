One Stranded In Ibadan Explosion

Following the explosion incident that occured in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday; a boy named Sotannde Kodir was found stranded, in search of his mother in the Sango area of the city.

This was contained in a picture posted by the Oyo Affairs on Tuesday night, which noted that the child recounted his mother’s flee for safety, following the sound of the blast and its effects throughout the city.

The statement reads, “This little boy was found around Sango looking for his mother. He said his mother ran to safety after the loud bang and vibration in Ibadan an hour ago.

“His name is Sotannde Kodir. Kindly share until someone who recognises him sees him.”

New Telegraph recalls that there was panic in the city around 8 pm following the sound of an explosion in the city.

Some of the affected areas were a section of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly, the residence of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, some buildings at Ologuneru, Apete, New Garage, Bashorun, Akobo, Sango and Eleyele.