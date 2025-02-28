One Sleepless Night Damages Immune System – Study

Share

A new study by researchers in Kuwait has found significant changes in the body’s immune system after just one night without sleep.

The study was published in ‘The Journal of Immunology’. The findings highlight the critical importance of sleep for maintaining a robust immune system and preventing long-term health issues.

Sleep specialists generally recommend adults sleep seven to nine hours a night to stay healthy and help the body fight infections.

According to Harvard Health, sleep deprivation affects mood, memory, and energy, and it can also contribute to inflammation.

Scientist Fatema AlRashed, an expert in immunology and microbiology at the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait City who led the study, said that her team’s findings illuminate a public health challenge.

“Advancements in technology, prolonged screen time and shifting societal norms are increasingly disruptive to regular sleeping hours,” she continued.

“This disruption in sleep has profound implications for immune health and overall well-being.”

Research has found that sleep deprivation is associated with markers of inflammation, such as increases in inflammatory molecules — including cytokines, interleukin-6, Creactive protein (a marker of inflammation that’s elevated in people at risk for heart disease and diabetes), and others.

