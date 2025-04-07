One Shot Dead As Cult War Rages In Delta

Share

A young man simply identified as Biggie has been shot dead amid an ongoing cult war in Oghara, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State The incident occurred in the evening of last Friday.

It is not clear if the deceased is a member of any of the cult groups in the area. The latest battle is between Vikings and Eiye confraternities.

It was learnt that one of the cult groups stormed the area and shot indiscriminately to scare residents before they allegedly killed the deceased at the scene.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a text message in Warri.

His message read: “Confirmed.” At the time of filing this report, there are rumors that there will be a reprisal attack by the Vikings confraternity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

