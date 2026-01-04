One Robbery Suspect Killed, Firearms Recovered By Police In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police CommandAkwa Ibom State Police Command has foiled a major robbery operation in Abak Local Government Area, killing one suspect and recovering firearms and ammunition.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Uyo, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said the operation followed credible intelligence received on January 2, 2026, indicating that a notorious robbery gang was planning to attack a petrol station along Ikot Ekpene Road by Ikot Ekang Junction, Abak.

According to the statement, the gang had been linked to a series of robberies targeting Point-of-Sale (POS) operators, petrol stations, and supermarkets within Abak and neighbouring communities.

“Upon receipt of the intelligence, police operatives were immediately mobilised and deployed to the location,” the statement said.

“At about 7:47pm, the gang, numbering about six armed men, arrived at the scene and attempted to rob the pump attendants. On sighting the police team, a gun duel ensued.”

During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was fatally wounded, while the remaining gang members fled into a nearby bush, escaping on motorcycles. Police sources revealed that some of the fleeing suspects may have sustained gunshot injuries.

Following a thorough search of the area, police recovered four locally made firearms, six live cartridges, two mobile phones (Samsung and ITEL), one brown bag, one wallet, and four ATM cards.

DSP John said the deceased suspect, who is yet to be identified, was found with charms tied to his body. His remains have been evacuated and deposited at a mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the officers involved for their bravery, swift response, and professionalism, noting that the operation prevented the robbery without loss of innocent lives or damage to property.

He assured residents that an intensive manhunt is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects and reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

The police also urged members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to report anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds under suspicious circumstances, assuring that all information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.