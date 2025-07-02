One Person Confirmed Dead, 6 Others Injured At Explosion Site

One person has been confirmed dead and six others injured following an explosion on Monday evening, June 30, at a scrapyard in Kofar Dawanau, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The blast, which occurred around 5:30 PM, happened as workers were offloading metal scraps from a semi-trailer with registration number PKM 709 ZY.

According to a preliminary report by the Bomb Disposal Unit, the explosion was caused by an old hand grenade that had likely been mixed with other metallic items brought to the yard.

A security analyst, Zagazola Makama, identified the deceased as 55-year-old Hamisu Uzairu, a labourer from PRP Kwanar Jaba Quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

He was pronounced dead at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano. The six others injured in the explosion — Sani Ahmed, Najib Sani, Jabir Tijani, Wada Abdullahi, Huzaifa Yusha’u, and Bilyaminu Snu — were also treated at the same hospital for varying degrees of injuries.

Owner of the Kofar Dawanau Mini Scrapyard, Jamilu Zakari Salisu, reported the incident to the Dala Divisional Police Headquarters, leading to the area being cordoned off for investigation.