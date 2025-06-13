One-Party State Not Good For Nigeria; Seeing Opposition In Disarray Pleasurable –Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has allayed the fears raised by the opposition by declaring that the country would not slide into a one-party state under his watch.

The President, who confessed that it was pleasurable to see the opposition parties in disarray, said the reforms initiated by his administration have begun to yeild positive results.

In his address at the joint session of the National Assembly yesterday, the President urged the lawmakers to ignore abuses from the opposition and make proactive laws that would birth industrial growth and provide jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

Tinubu, who paid tributes to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 as the Democracy Day, equally conferred national honours on past heroes and heroines of democracy in the country.

Responding to allegations that the President was working towards making the country a one-party state ahead of 2027 General Election, Tinubu said: “To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state, I offer you a most personal promise.

While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error. “At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC.

Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket. “Look at my political history. I would be the last person to advocate such a scheme.

In 2003, when the then-governing party tried to sweep the nation clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of the progressive governors standing in my region.

“In all their numbers and false grandeur, they boasted of ruling, not governing, Nigeria for the next half century or more. Where are they now? Yet, I stood alone. My allies had been induced into defeat.

My adversaries held all the cards that mortal man could carry. Even with all of that, they could not control our national destiny because fate is written from above. A greater power did not want Nigeria to become a one-party state back then. Nigeria will not become such a state now.

“The failed effort to create a one-party state placed progressive political forces on a trajectory to form the APC. It put me on the trajectory which has brought me before you today. I dare not do such a favour to any political adversary by repeating the same mistake of political overreach.

“A one-party state is not in the offing. Nor should it ever be. That said, we would be guilty of political malpractice if we closed the door on those from other parties who now seek to join the APC; and I sincerely welcome our party’s newest members from Delta and Akwa Ibom states led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Pst Umo Eno, and other members of this National Assembly.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist. For me, I would say try your best to put your house in order.

I will not help you do so. It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.” Reflecting on the initiatives taken by his administration to reposition the country economically, the President noted: “We are already seeing results. GDP grew by 3.4 per cent in 2024, with Q4 hitting 4.6 per cent, the highest quarter of growth in over a decade.

Inflation is easing gradually, steadying the price of food staples like rice and beans. Our net foreign reserves have increased fivefold, and the naira exchange rate has stabilised. Our balance of payments position is positive; our sovereign credit rating is improving as we continue to promote oil and non-oil exports.

