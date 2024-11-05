One Party State: Attack On Makinde Reckless, Reprehensible, PDP Tells APC

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as reckless and reprehensible display of arrogance, the attack on Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There has been exchange of words between APC and Makinde over the crisis in PDP. PDP, in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the governor is waging war against the plan of APC to turn Nigeria to one party state.

“The attack on Governor Makinde also confirms that the APC is jittery that its days are numbered as Nigerians have seen through its lies, subterfuge, falsehood, suppressive policies and crass incompetence in governance.”

It described Makinde as “a credible and effective leader with astonishing record of performance,” pointing out that he spoke for the Nigerian masses who have been subjected to untold hardship by the APC administration.

According to the PDP, the Oyo State governor is working with other governors elected on the platform of the party for sustenance of democracy and resistance to APC’s scheme to turn Nigeria into a one party state.

“It is indeed an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that in the midst of worsening insecurity, biting economic hardship, widespread hunger and starvation, APC is claiming that Nigeria is ‘on the cusp of prosperity.'”

It observed that the APC administration has crippled Nigeria’s productive sector, weakened currency, leading to the closure of thousands of businesses with over 36 per cent unemployment and rate.

“Our party finds it preposterous that the APC thinks that it can continue to hoodwink citizens with lies and harvest of false performance claims when it has failed on all fronts, reversed all the gains made in the 16 years of the PDP in governance and turned our once economically thriving nation into the poverty capital of the world, where over 100 million Nigerians are no longer able to afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

“More distressing is that while Nigerians are experiencing harrowing hardship, corrupt APC leaders are busy looting the nation’s treasury to fund their luxury appetite and consumption.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that as the day progresses toward 2027, the APC is resorting to manipulation of data, politicisation of issues and personal attacks on outspoken Nigerians as being witnessed in its outburst against Governor Makinde,” the party noted.

PDP, however, said such attacks by the APC cannot fly as Makinde and other PDP governors are massively delivering on their mandates.

Therefore, it advised the APC to end its shenanigans, accept failure and come to terms with the fact that its lifespan in the face of abysmal failure in governance cannot last beyond February 2027, “when the PDP and Nigerians will send it to political oblivion where the APC contraption truly belongs.”

