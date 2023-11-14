One-Party Dictatorship: Atiku Calls For Merger To Stop APC

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wants a formidable opposition to be able to stop Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state.

Atiku who spoke on Tuesday when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC), expressed the fear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is turning the country into a one-party dictatorship.

He called on opposition parties in the country to come together to form a formidable opposition against the ruling party.

“We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party.

“If we don’t come together to challenge what the ruling party is trying to create, our democracy will suffer for it, and the consequences of it will affect the generations yet unborn,” Atiku warned.

The former vice president condemned last weekend’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, and said

the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “doubled down on its disregard for the tenets of our democracy.”

Atiku alleged that “INEC declared a result in Kogi State where the total number of votes cast is higher than the total number of accredited voters in one local government.

“We cannot have a healthy democracy in an environment where all INEC does is to deliver the ruling party at all cost.”

He maintained that for INEC to redeem itself, the National Assembly should amend the law to allow for electronic voting.

“The issue of electronic voting must be the urgent priority of the National Assembly because countries that are far less advanced as Nigeria are already doing it.

“Until our elections pass the test of transparency through electronic voting, it will be difficult for INEC to regain its credibility, and our democracy will be the first casualty of such a situation,” he added.

IPAC National Chairman Yabagi Sani described Atiku as a true democrat and a political leader who treads the path of detribalisation and politics without violence.

Sani said the group has observed that notwithstanding the shortcomings in the last elections, democracy remains the best form of government.