One Of Kidnapped Ogun Church Worshippers Regains Freedom

The Ogun State Police Command has declared that Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi, a member of the Celestial Church of Christ, Oriyarin Parish, Mowe in the Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area, who was abducted on Thursday has regained freedom from his abductors.

Recall that the authorities confirmed the kidnapping of Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola, who were abducted from the church when armed individuals broke into the house of worship.

Confirming the development, the state command in a statement issued by its Police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, via its X page said “report at my disposal 28/3/2024 at about reveals that unidentified gunmen, invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village, Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi, Oluboboye Abiola, and escaped through the thick forest behind the Church”.

However, the Command spokesperson while confirming the freedom of one of the abductees declared on Facebook that one of the two believers who had been abducted had been set free.

She said, “We are pleased to inform members of the public that one Oladapo Oluwaseyifunmi, Shepherd of the Celestial Church kidnapped, has been rescued through the relentless combing of the forest by policemen, hunters, VGN, Amotekun. He has been reunited with his family”.

The police were, however, silent on the second abductee.

When contacted on the whereabouts of the second person, Odutola said, “The second person has not been released and we are on the trail of the kidnappers.”