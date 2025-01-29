One Of Chikakore Abducted Victims Found Dead

Share

One of the five abducted residents of the Chikakore community in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been found dead.

Mrs Esther Adesiyan’s body was reportedly recovered in a bush near the Itagbajii community in Niger State on Monday night.

The deceased, her husband, Akinropo Adesiyan, their son, Ifeoluwa, and family member, Adekunle Adeniji, were abducted in their home alongside a neighbour working on a poultry farm near the house at about 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The wife of the poultry worker was reportedly injured and later taken to the Kubwa General Hospital for treatment. Police spokeswoman SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the abductions on Monday.

Speaking on how the body was recovered, Oluwafemi Adepoju, a coworker and an ally of the deceased’s husband, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Byazhin Police Station in Kubwa summoned him at about 8.30 am.

