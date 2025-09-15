One Nigeria: How Mbah Is Leading The Azikiwe Dream

A few weeks to his inauguration as governor of Enugu state on May 29 2023, I had my first meeting with Peter Mbah along with a few other colleagues. The meeting, which was at the instance of my good friend, brother and perhaps one of Nigeria’s best media relations gurus, Uche Anichukwu, held at the Abuja Transcorp Hilton. Present at the meeting was also my good friend Ifeanyi Ossai, then deputy governor- elect of Enugu State. For many years, I have been deeply connected to the political leadership of Enugu state to the extent that the state has become my second ‘’state of origin’’. And in these years, I have come to appreciate a leadership value system that is firmly hinged on a deep connection between the political leaders and the people of Enugu state.

In my close interaction with leading lights of Enugu State such as former Governor Ifeanyi Uguwanyi , former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekwerenmadu, former house of representative members Patrick Asadu and Toby Okechukwu among many others, I have come to the realization that if there is one state in Nigeria where democracy is truly work in progress then it is my second home state.

But throughout my years of involvement in Enugu affairs, I never met Peter Mbah, who by then was busy carving a niche in the ecosystem of Nigeria’s organized private as a leading player in the oil and gas industry as the chairman of Pinnacle until the Abuja meeting. At the meeting, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, a lawyer, business man and politician who previously served as chief of staff in the administration of former governor Chimaroke Nnamani, in a very calm, composed and stoic mien, took us through his vision for the state. In fact, he reiterated his campaign promises including the creation of a 30billion dollar economy, resuscitation of urban water supply, ending sit at home, upgrading of health facilities and most importantly the building of smart schools to usher Enugu children into a future that is today. Listening keenly to this gentleman, I saw a serous minded man who means the business of governance.

Satisfied that Peter Mbah knew exactly what he wanted to do as governor, I decided to quip in a little suggestion on the need for him to run a government that should be inclusive of all Nigerians resident in the state irrespective of ethnicity and religion, especially given the fact that Enugu was the former regional capital of the old Eastern Region. I specifically made this suggestion to the incoming governor, because of the widespread perception that the Igbo people of Nigeria are not accommodating of other groups as they are accommodated outside their eastern heartland home region and this issue is often weaponized against individual politicians seeking the highest office in the land from one of Nigeria’s most important sections. As I made this appeal, Governor Peter Mbah, an otherwise straight-faced man with an expressionless mien, let out a smile of appreciation without saying a word. Little did I know that I was preaching Catholicism to the Bishop of Rome.

The recent controversy surrounding the abandonment of a multi-billion naira contract for the construction of Governor Mbah’s smart schools across the state, which was awarded to Olasijibomi Ogundele, a Lagos based Yoruba property developer has clearly revealed Peter Mbah as a detribalized pan Nigerian nationalist who is leading and living out the vision of the Great Zik of Africa of one united Nigerian nation of citizens away from a fractured country of disunited tribesmen. After all it all began in 1952, when Nnamdi Azikiwe’s NCNC party threw up Mallam Umaru Altine, a Hausa speaking Muslim from northern Nigeria, who was resident in Enugu city as the mayor of the regional capital of the Nigeria’s Igbo homeland; a feat in national integration that has remained a reference point in national unity for more than half a century.

This commentary is not about the business dispute between Brethren Olasijibomi Ogundele and Enugu state government but more about the fact that Governor Peter Mbah has shattered the myth or if you like the fallacy and falsehood about Ndigbo not being accommodating of others as they want others to accommodate them. By entrusting some of his most important project in the hands of ‘’others’’ Governor Mbah’s action has clearly vindicated the Igbo people of Nigeria and rebranded their image as a people who truly believe in the philosophy of ‘’Nwanne di na Mbah’’ [a brethren can be found in foreign land]. Interestingly, Olasijibomi Ogundele is not the first and only beneficiary of Enugu state government patronage within the context of this commentary.

Recently, the Governor commissioned five ultra-modern bus terminals in the state as part of his administration’s transportation master plan to provide affordable and seamless interconnectivity across the state’s major towns and city centre. Four of those terminals were constructed by Planets Projects; a Lagos based construction whose major promoter is Eng Biodun Otunola. The modern Oshodi Bus terminal in Lagos was constructed by this firm. Similarly, the multi-billion-naira Enugu State Command and Control Centre, which is reported to be the biggest in Nigeria with AI-enabled surveillance cameras across the state vide fibre optic cables, was built by Hajaraisan Nig LTD. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company is Aminu Uba Miko, an indigene of Kano State, while Ibrahim Shehu from Jigawa State was engaged to develop the Enugu State Vehicles’ Identification System Software. And XEJET, the operator of the recently launched Enugu Enugu Air; an Enugu State owned airline, was founded by Emmanuel Izah from Kogi State.

The good thing about these engagements is that they were competitively bided for but the Yoruba or Hausa ethnicities of Enugu State government’s preferred bidders did not limit or diminish their chances of winning the contract in Peter Mbah’s Enugu. Just as Planets Project has a track record in transport infrastructure construction and management, so does Olasijibomi’s Sujimoto Property construction firm have a solid track record as pioneers of smart buildings in Africa. That the Enugu state government has taken steps to sanction Olasijibomi Ogundele clearly shows that Governor Mbah has no incestuous relationship with the young man and that his engagement was purely based on the belief that he can deliver on the job.

Away from these few cases amongst many others, Governor Mbah in making strategic appointments in Enugu state has demonstrated the oneness of Nigeria, where the principles of inclusion, equity and justice reigns supreme. The Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service is Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, a veteran broadcaster from Ondo State, while the man helping Governor Peter Mbah to drive his vision for available, accessible and affordable healthcare is Dr Yomi Jaye, his Special Adviser on Health Matters. To boost the IGR of the state, Governor Mbah hired Adenike Okebu as his Senior Special Assistant on Revenue. While Alh Abubakar Yusuf Sambo serves as the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, the Commander of Enugu Forest Guard is Olamitisoji Akinbamilayo, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police who served in the Enugu State Command. The retired DCP was in charge of operations when Governor Mbah directed the full implementation of the ban on sit-at-home and other violent activities by miscreants. For his meritorious service to the state, DCP Akinbamilayo was retained by the state as part of its security management team.

Peter Mbah’s Enugu State is the Nigeria of our dreams. And when the Igbo people of Nigeria are accused wrongly, they should point in the direction of Peter Mbah’s Enugu State. Like I have consistently maintained, Nigerians are essentially one people and the various ethnic groupings are simply members of the same family that are living in different parts of the family compound. A movement from one part of the family compound to another should not render a member of the family an outsider inside his/her family compound.

This is called citizenship. And as citizens of Nigeria, we should be free to reside in any part of the federation without the dichotomy of ‘’indigene and settler’’ wherein one’s ethnicity can enhance or diminish access to state provision and protection. The fundamental condition preceding national development and security of any sovereign entity is the social cohesion, national integration and unity of the constituent peoples. Now we know why Peter Mbah’s Enugu State is working progressively.

Dahiru is an Abuja-based public affairs analyst.