One Must Be Like Wizkid To Stay Relevant In Music Industry – Shallipopi

Fast-rising artist, Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, has acknowledged the power of silence in helping an artiste maintain relevance in the music industry.

Speaking during a recent interview with 78 Factory, Shallipopi, revealed that emulating Wizkid’s social media decorum is the secret to remaining relevant in the music industry.

According to Shallipopi, musicians who talk excessively tend to lose their value, and instead, staying silent allows their music and success to speak for them, just like Wizkid.

Shallipopi is a fast-rising star who hails from Edo State, he expressed his perspective on the power of silence and letting music speak for itself.

He believes in Wizkid’s approach, which is the significance of maintaining a certain level of mystique and letting his artistry do the talking.

During the interview, Shallipopi also clarified that his genre of music is not Afrobeats but rather Afro-pluto.

His aim is to create a unique sound to carve out his own niche and make a lasting impact on the Nigerian music scene.