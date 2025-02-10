One Man, One Beast In Hubaland

Share

The University of Botswana was established in 1982, marking a significant milestone as the first university in the country.

This advancement came about after the collaboration between Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland in 1964 to create the University of Bechuanaland, born from the necessity of these nations to have independent educational institutions.

At the time, they lacked the resources to establish their universities and were heavily dependent on foreign institutions, particularly those in South Africa, which were under the oppressive apartheid regime.

As the political and social landscapes shifted, Lesotho gained independence in 1975 and Swaziland in 1980, leading both countries to withdraw from the partnership.

Botswana, despite being one of the less affluent nations, continued to host one of the campuses of the University of Bechuanaland. Recognising the urgent need for higher learning in the country, President Sir Seretse Khama championed the establishment of the University of Botswana.

To raise the necessary funds for its construction, he introduced the innovative: “One Man, One Beast” fundraising initiative.

This initiative encouraged every male citizen of Botswana to donate at least one cow—locally referred to as a “beast”—to support the university’s establishment. The response to this initiative was overwhelmingly positive and spontaneous.

The people of Botswana, known as the Batswana, not only donated cows but also contributed grains, eggs, and cash. To streamline donations, these resources were collected centrally and, in some cases, exported to raise further funds.

By 1982, the collaborative efforts had successfully amassed the necessary financial resources to launch the University of Botswana, which has since blossomed into a vital centre for learning and research, influencing education across the African continent.

A pivotal factor in this success was the Botswana government’s strategic decision to communicate the campaign’s goals in a way that resonated with the local populace.

Asking citizens for contributions in a manner that directly aligned with their livelihoods made the initiative more effective; for instance, encouraging pastoralists to contribute a cow was far more preferable than imposing a cash tax.

Similarly, farmers found it easier to donate grains and eggs rather than calculating a specific monetary value.

This approach included civil servants and business leaders, who were invited to contribute financially based on their resources.

Importantly, this campaign was marked by a spirit of voluntary generosity rather than coercion. To honour and recognise the contributions of the community, the government erected a

monument in front of the University of Botswana, inscribing the names of all the contributors.

This monument serves not only as a lasting tribute to their generosity but also as a historical reminder of a successful, transparent fundraising effort that can inspire similar initiatives.

Drawing inspiration from the University of Botswana’s success story, the Huba People of Adamawa State can find hope as they navigate their post-colonial realities.

Having recently gained their independence and sought to reclaim what was lost during colonial rule, frustrations have begun to arise, with some community members feeling disheartened in their quest to regain dignity and assert their identity.

In 1987, a glimpse of hope emerged when the then Governor of Gongola State announced the elevation of the Kilba Chiefdom to third-class status.

However, this policy was never fully implemented, and following the governor’s removal from office, the disenfranchisement of the Huba community deepened.

The failure to enact this policy galvanised local elites to unite and collectively determine that Tol Adamu Yirma Balla, the chief at the time, would not acknowledge a Sallah homage to the Lamido of Adamawa.

These local leaders pooled their resources to ensure that the late Tol Adamu Balla received his due salary and benefits until his passing in 1993.

The subsequent death of Tol Adamu Yirma Balla created a significant leadership void in the community, further compounded by the division of Hubaland into seven distinct districts.

This fragmentation disrupted the cohesion of the Huba People, maintaining a complicated legacy that lasted until 2024 when the Huba Chiefdom was officially re-established.

In this pivotal year, Tol Alheri Bulus Nyako was appointed as Tol Huba by Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri.

As Tol Alheri Bulus Nyako prepares to assume his role and receive the staff of office, the Huba community is experiencing a resurgence of unity, imbued with optimism for the future.

Many community members are coming together in solidarity, eager to see how their new leader will navigate the challenges ahead and distinguish their community.

The excitement surrounding the formation of the Huba Chiefdom and the appointment of Tol Alheri Bulus is palpable throughout the region.

Community members are actively contributing funds for his upcoming coronation, reflecting their renewed hope and commitment to revitalising their collective identity and heritage.

As the excitement surrounding the coronation celebration builds to a fever pitch, community members have generously contributed millions of naira to ensure the event is a grand success.

Donations have poured in from various individuals, with some offering lavish sums in the millions, others contributing thousands, and even a few giving hundreds.

The impressive total raised has surpassed initial budget projections, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm and commitment.

However, despite this generosity, the number of contributors remains under one thousand. This raises the question of whether a significant portion of the population is unaware of the chance to participate or feels daunted by the substantial amounts that others are contributing.

The disparity highlights a divide in engagement, emphasising the need for increased communication and encouragement for broader participation in this momentous occasion.

Tol Alheri Bulus Nyako is our esteemed monarch, much like the revered Sir Seretse Khama, who led with vision and integrity.

Hubaland deserves to be recognised as our very own University of Botswana, a beacon of learning and opportunity for our community.

Furthermore, I propose that Amb Omar Sueliman’s committee on fundraising be granted an extended mandate that goes beyond the coronation, allowing for sustained efforts to gather support.

The community is eager to contribute, but many are uncertain about how much they can offer. We should reach out and encourage everyone to donate in ways that are meaningful to them, whether through grains, groundnuts, livestock, or chickens, based on their circumstances.

Every small contribution, no matter how humble, can provide a profound sense of belonging and pride. When we all come together, we can ensure the growth and prosperity of a greater Hubaland, enriching our future together.

—Hallah writes from the Dzumah Community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

