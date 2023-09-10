One Killed, Two Abducted In Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed that some unknown gunmen killed a woman and kidnapped two other people in Jalingo City.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 9 in the Mile Six area of the state.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson of the command, Abdullahi Usman, said, “It has been confirmed that there was a kidnap in the house of one Balanko Alex in the Mile Six area of Jalingo today.”

Usman said that the gunmen entered into the home over the fence, killed the owner and his wife, and then vanished with two other people.

He said the command had put in place mechanisms to fast-track the arrest of the kidnappers. He urged persons with useful information to reach out to the command.

Some of the inhabitants who spoke with newsmen lamented the frequent attacks on the neighbourhood. They urged the governor to address the issue by drawing on his military background.

They also urged him to provide logistics to security operatives to make it easier to arrest the situation.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the latest attack comes a few days after some persons were kidnapped in the Mayo-Dasa area of the Jalingo metropolis.