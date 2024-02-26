One Killed, Three Injured In Delta Cult Clash

Again, tension gripped the people of Ogwashi-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the assassination of a prominent cult kingpin, simply identified as Lucky, by a rival cult group in the community.

New Telegraph reported on Sunday that most businesses, particularly drinking establishments, gaming, and shops, stayed closed for fear of retaliation.

A youth leader in Ogwashi-Uku, who talked to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, claimed the murder of Lucky, a “7-star general” in the Vikings Confraternity, has heightened communal tensions.

He said, “Lucky is a well-known figure and a feared leader of his confraternity. In short, he is referred to as a 7-star general.

“He was killed last Thursday and as I speak, there is tension in the community. Many residents are now living in fear.

“No doubt, there may likely be a reprisal. That is why you see uneasy calm in the community.”

When contacted on Sunday, the Delta State Police Public Relations, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing, adding that the command was on top of the situation to ensure peace and security in the area.

“What happened in Ogwashi-Uku is a one-day incident, one person was shot and killed and three other persons received gunshot injuries.

“As I speak with you now, we have some suspects in custody over the shooting. I can tell you that the police are working to maintain peace and security in Ogwashi-Uku.

“After the incident, we carried out raids in the community, and arrested some suspects who are currently undergoing interrogation.”