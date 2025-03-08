Share

One person has been reported killed and three others injured in a road accident that occurred along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Friday, spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said the operatives of RS2.2 carried out the rescue operation.

The accident, which involved two unregistered trucks—a white Sino truck and a blue Volvo truck—happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Friday, near the SWAT Office, opposite Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Okpe attributed the causes of the crash to brake failure and loss of control, which led to a collision between the two trucks.

She noted that a total of nine male adults were involved in the crash and that the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

She said, “A total of nine male adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed, three sustained varying degrees of injuries, and five were unhurt.

“The injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the corpse was also deposited in the General Hospital morgue.”

The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, expressed his sympathy with the family of the deceased and advised motorists to ensure they conduct daily vehicle checks before heading out.

