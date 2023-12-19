One Killed, Six Abducted In Fresh Sokoto Attack

Some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded Tursa village in Rabbah Local Government Area of Sokoto State in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19.

During the attack, New Telegraph gathered that one person was confirmed dead while six others were abducted by the yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Speaking on the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at midnight.

He, however, assured that the state Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the suspected criminals and promised to provide further updates on the case.

He said, “The gunmen entered the village and set ablaze a room and burnt down the one person inside.

“They also burnt down two motorcycles in the process and kidnapped six persons while an undisclosed number of cows were also rustled in the process.”