One Killed, Several Injured As Truck Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

One person was killed, others injured, and properties destroyed after a truck reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed into the busy Isheri Market at OPIC bus stop along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

According to a report, the truck was approaching the OPIC area when the driver lost control due to brake failure.

The truck reportedly attempted to avoid crashing into the estate gate by swerving to the right, but in doing so, it plowed through market stalls, injuring unsuspecting victims and destroying goods and structures in its path.

The only confirmed fatality was a local tea vendor who was serving his usual customers when the accident occurred.

However, emergency responders and local authorities remain at the scene, working to clear the wreckage and assess the extent of the damage.

The truck driver has been arrested and is currently in the custody of the Isheri Tactical Unit as investigations continue.

