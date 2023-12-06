One killed, others injured as Police, IPOB/ESN clash in Imo community

The Imo State Police Command said its operatives have killed a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) and wounded others in a gun duel at their hideout at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state. The suspect who was not named was said to be second in command to a deadly kingpin Ebube virus.

In a statement by the police spokesman, Henry Okoye yesterday, he said the neutralised IPOB/ESN commander and fleeing bandits were allegedly involved in the killing of the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise.

He said the bandits were responsible for most of the dastardly acts committed along the Mbaise axis. Okoye said the operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, on Monday, December 4, 2023, stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN terrorist syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka, at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State and dislodged the terrorists.

He said: “In the process, the second in command to Ebube Virus who is famous on the Command’s wanted list due to his nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis was neutralised in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready Police operatives.”

He said others escaped with gunshot injuries, adding that, “one AK 47 riffle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralised terrorist.”

He said that an operation was in progress to track down other fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the Law.