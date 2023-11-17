One Killed In Kaduna As Police, Shi’ites Lock Horns Over Gaza Protest

The Kaduna State Police Command has disclosed that members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, killed one person during a pro-Palestine protest in Kaduna. This was as the police and the IMN also traded blames over the killings of some persons during the protest. The police command through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansur Hassan said members of the IMN started firing at the police who were drafted to disperse the unauthorised protesters and in the process, they killed a civilian.

ASP Hassan also denied allegations that security operatives killed any Shi’ite member, saying that, “We were only out to disperse the protesters, because IMN is a proscribed organisation in Kaduna State. They were protesting against the Israel and Palestine war, but this is not Israel, this is Kaduna. “On the contrary, it was the IMN members that started firing at our men. They fired catapults with pellets at our men. In the process they (Shi’ites) killed one civilian.

They blocked the road, attacked innocent civilians passing by,” the Police Spokesman said. IMN members had started their protest from the premises of the Kaduna State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and moved through Muhammadu Buhari way to the of- fice of the National Human Rights Commission to submit their protest letter. But after the protest commenced, men of the Nigeria Police engaged the protesters, firing teargas and shooting into the air to disperse them.

Speaking during the protest, leader of the protesters, Aliyu Umar Tirmizi, said Israeli have for the past 75 years been unleashing ethnic cleansing and apartheid on the civilians that include men, women and children. He said, “We are out to voice our support for the oppressed people of Palestine and to condemn the atrocities perpetrated by the Israel with support from America and Europe. “We call on all kind hearted individuals across the world to lend their voices in support of the oppressed Palestinians,” he said.