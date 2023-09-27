One Killed In Auto Crash In Ogun

One person has been confirmed dead in an auto accident involving two vehicles along the Long Bridge near the Hogan Guard Area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph gathered that in the incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 26, 14 others sustained severe injuries.

An eyewitness who spoke on the development said the accident happened when a tire of a Volkswagen minibus, bearing registration number LSF264YD and transporting passengers, came off while in motion, as this resulted in a collision with a Toyota Camry car.

The Volkswagen bus had reportedly originated from the Mowe area of Ogun State before the tire came off while it was in motion. This caused the collision with the Camry vehicle, which had the registration number SMK191FK.

Florence Okpe, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident when contacted.

Confirming the incident, Okpe attributed the cause as a tyre pull-out in motion

READ ALSO:

She said, “I can confirm the accident at about 06:50hrs on Tuesday. Two vehicles were involved, a Volkswagen mini bus with registration number LSF264YD and a Toyota Camry car with registration number SMK191FK.

“The cause of the accident was that the tyre of the Volkswagen bus pulled out in motion and collided with the Camry car, resulting in one person’s death while 14 people were injured. A total of 16 people were involved.”

Okpe mentioned that injured individuals were transported to the Accident Emergency Hospital located in the Ojota region of Lagos state, while the body of the deceased individual was placed in the morgue at Divine Touch Hospital.