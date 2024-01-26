One Killed In Anambra Auto Crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a man in a three-vehicle accident that occurred along the Ihiala-Owerri Road in Uzoakwa LGA of Anambra State.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in Akwa.

Irelewuyi said the collision was caused by wrongful overtaking and overspeeding. He also stated that the crash involved unidentified drivers of a Nissan commercial bus, a trailer with no registration number, and a Mack trailer with no registration number.

“According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver stopped in front of Universal Bakery and was discharging passengers, while the two trailers were coming from behind at speed trying to overtake each other.

“As a result, the Mack trailer hit the bus, pushing it to an electric pole and the two trailers continued their journey without stopping.

READ ALSO:

“A total of 17 persons, including 13 male adults, and four female adults were involved in the crash.

“One male adult was killed. Three male adults and one female adult were injured while the other 12 were rescued unhurt.

“The victims were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, by the FRSC rescue team while the dead victim was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He urged motorists to avoid improper overtaking and to drive at a reasonable speed limit that they could control, as well as to park commercial trucks away from the road where people could be safely discharged.