Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed one person and abducted four others in an attack in the Shendai community, the Quaanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday, February 1 when the kidnappers stormed the residence of their victims.

In the process, they killed one person before abducting four others.

The Chairman of Quaan-Pan Local Government Area, Christopher Manship, confirmed the attack in a statement released on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Danaan Sylvanus.

The Chairman expressed concern over the increasing rate of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the area, calling for the release of the abducted persons.

“The Executive Chairman of QuaanPan Local Government Council, Christopher Audu Manship, is condoling with the people of the Shendai community in Namu over the death of one person and is calling on security agencies to ensure the safe release of the abducted victims.

The council chairman reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and pledged to collaborate with security agencies to facilitate the prompt and safe rescue of the abducted victims.

