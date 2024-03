One person has reportedly been killed by yet to be identified gunmen in a hotel owned by the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ikechukwu Odono. Confirming the incident, the state acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, yesterday said that the gunmen attacked the hotel on Sunday night which led to the unfortunate killing of one person. According to the PPRO, “several vehicles were set ablaze in the hotel by the gunmen during the attack.”

