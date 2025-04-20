One Killed As Vigilantes Repel Bandits’ Attack In Sokoto

Share

One person was killed when vigilantes confronted and repelled a bandits’ attack in Kware town, Sokoto State, on Saturday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits stormed Kware the headquarters of Kware Local Government Area with the intention of carrying out a robbery.

Bello Mai Maciji, a member of the local vigilante group, said the attackers succeeded in stealing a large sum of money from Dan Balgore, a well-known businessman in the area.

Mai Maciji explained that the gunmen appeared to have prior knowledge of the money the businessman was carrying in his car. They reportedly struck while Balgore made a quick stop to buy Indomie noodles.

He identified the deceased as a young man from Alhaji Muddaha’s compound who sold cooking oil in the area.

When the vigilantes confronted the bandits, the attackers retreated. However, during the attack, they set fire to a shop in the market, though the fire did not spread to nearby stores.

The fleeing bandits then moved toward the outskirts of the town en route to Tangaza, where they set fire to a water borehole near the cemetery. The fire reportedly spread into the cemetery grounds.

The heavily armed assailants, who arrived on motorcycles, were believed to have come from the Bararrahe axis in Tangaza Local Government Area.

The victim died from gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.

