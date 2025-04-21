One Killed As Vigilantes Repel Bandits’ Attack In Sokoto

Share

One person was killed when a vigilance group confronted and repelled a bandits’ attack in Kware town, Sokoto State, on Saturday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits stormed Kware town, the headquarters of Kware Local Government Area, with the intention of stealing and causing mayhem.

Bello Mai Maciji, a member of the vigilante group, said the thieves succeeded in stealing a huge amount of money from Dan Balgore, a renowned businessman in the area. Mai Maciji explained that the gunmen had prior knowledge of the money the businessman possessed in his car.

The vigilante member stated that the gunmen stole the money while Dan Balgore made a stop to buy Indomie noodles.

Mai Maciji identified the deceased as a local young man from Alhaji Muddaha’s compound who sells oil. When the town’s vigilantes confronted the bandits, they retreated.

During the attack, the bandits set fire to a shop in the market, but it didn’t spread to other shops.

They then headed to- wards the town’s outskirts on the way to Tangaza, where they set fire to a water borehole near the cemetery, causing the flames to spread to the cemetery.

The bandits, who arrived in large numbers on motorcycles and wielding sophisticated weapons, reportedly came from the Bararrahe axis under Tangaza Local Government Area.

Share