One Killed As Suspected Kidnappers Invade Ex-Kwara Senator Farm

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly invaded the farm of a former Senator of Kwara State, Simeon Ajibola, killing the farm’s supervisor, Biodun Ajibola, who was said to be a relative of the former legislator.

It was gathered that Biodun Ajibola was murdered in cold blood while trying to resist the hoodlums’ attempt to kidnap him on the farm located in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The men of the underworld were said to have stormed the farm around 8 am on Monday, July 31.

A family source disclosed that the kidnappers’ earlier attempt to whisk away one Felix Segun Adeleye, who is the driver attached to the supervisor of the farm, failed after sighting some motorcyclists who were heading towards their direction, adding that the kidnappers had to abandon the driver, who had been injured in the leg, and pursued the motorcyclists.

It was, however, not clear whether the hoodlums eventually succeeded in abducting any of the motorcyclists after giving them a hot chase.

The source said: “Thank God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around. Perhaps, their intention was to take him away. But the supervisor in charge of the farms was not lucky as he was killed when the kidnappers invaded the farms.

“Senator Ajibola’s driver attached to the late supervisor was wounded and he is currently in the hospital in Ilorin receiving treatment.”

When asked how sure he was that the gunmen were kidnappers, the source said: “The driver told me that they attempted to take him away after killing the supervisor of the farms. But they abandoned him when they saw some motorcyclists and they had to face them instead.”

It was gathered that the incident was reported at Osi Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekiti Local Government Area, after which the remains of Ajibola were evacuated.

A spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, saying the corpse of the victim had been evacuated from the scene. He added that policemen are on the trail of the hoodlums.