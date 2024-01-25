One Killed As Robbers Raid Gateway Poly Hostel

There was pandemonium on Thursday morning following a gun battle between the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command and some suspected robbers who invaded the Abbey Hostel in Ode Remo, where some Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade students reside.

New Telegraph gathered that a yet-to-be-identified armed robber was said to have been shot dead by the police during the gun duel.

Reports also state that the trouble began around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when four suspected thieves rushed the area and began raiding the hostel.

According to an anonymous source in the neighbourhood, students were stripped of their mobile phones and other electronic devices during the operation.

It was also learned that while the heist was taking place, one of the residents allegedly informed the police about the operations in the neighbourhood.

READ ALSO:

When the accused robbers saw the police entering the area, they began shooting at the anti-crime patrol team dispatched to the dormitory to save the students from their attackers.

New Telegraph, however, learned that one of the robbers was slain in the process.

Omolola Odutola, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the event in a WhatsApp chat with our correspondent on Thursday, saying other suspects who fled the scene were injured to varied degrees.

“One of the four suspects was neutralised in the gun duel. The three fled the robbery scene with bullet wounds. Our men recovered a bag containing five iPhones, one techno phone, a wristwatch, an iPod, and a power bank. Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects,” Odutola said.